Apple Music To Present Three-Day Concert Film Marathon Featuring Lil Wayne, Tyler, The Creator & More

The platform is streaming 72 Hours of live shows by Hip Hop stars, Pop hitmakers, Rock heroes, and legendary performers.

(AllHipHop News) Music lovers looking for escapism this Memorial Day weekend can watch past concert performances by some of the world's biggest recording artists. At Home With Apple Music: Best Seat In The House will give viewers a virtual front-row experience.

As part of the At Home With Apple Music initiative, the streamer is running a three-day concert film marathon. Apple Music is also curating individual "Best Seat In The House" playlists showcasing the studio versions of the songs played at each event.

Lil Wayne's "Live at House of Blues Los Angeles" from 2008 will stream on May 23. That same day will also feature Tyler, The Creator's 2019 live show titled "Apple Music Presents: Tyler, The Creator."

At Home With Apple Music: Best Seat In The House will include other acts such as Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse, J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Pearl Jam, Rage Against the Machine, Nirvana, Bob Marley, The Rolling Stones, and Queen. Check out the full lineup below.

May 23: Pop's Biggest Hitters

Lady Gaga - The Monster Ball Tour Live at Madison Square Garden (New York City, USA 2011)

Coldplay - Live In São Paulo (São Paulo, BR 2017)

Amy Winehouse - Live at Porchester Hall (London, UK 2007)

Lil Wayne - Live at House of Blues Los Angeles (Los Angeles, USA 2008)

Tyler, the Creator - Apple Music Presents: Tyler, the Creator (Los Angeles, USA 2019)

J Balvin - Bruuttal (Medellín, CO 2017)

Camila Cabello - New Music Daily Presents: Camila Cabello (Los Angeles, USA 2019)

One Republic - Live in South Africa (Johannesburg, ZA 2015)

May 24: Rock Heroes

Pearl Jam - Immagine in Cornice (multiple cities in Italy, 2006)

Metallica - Quebec Magnetic (Quebec City, CA 2009)

Rage Against the Machine - Live at Finsbury Park (London, UK 2010)

Nine Inch Nails - Beside You in Time (multiples US cities, 2006)

U2 - 360 at the Rose Bowl (Pasadena, USA 2009)

Nirvana - Live at Reading (Reading, UK 1992)

May 25: Legends