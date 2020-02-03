AllHipHop
Are Megan Thee Stallion & G-Eazy Dating?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Watch the Houston Hot Girl and the Bay Area native get cozy with each other.

(AllHipHop News) One of the most surprising stories to emerge from Super Bowl weekend involved two rappers. Footage of Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy caressing each other has led to speculation they are now a couple.

The video from G-Eazy's Instagram Story shows him repeatedly kissing Meg on the cheek. While neither star has confirmed a relationship, some fans are already convinced it is official.

Megan Thee Stallion used to date Memphis rhymer Moneybagg Yo. She was also rumored to have been involved with R&B vocalist Trey Songz. G-Eazy has gone out with Pop singer Halsey and model Yasmin Wijnaldum.

