Are Megan Thee Stallion & G-Eazy Dating?

(AllHipHop News) One of the most surprising stories to emerge from Super Bowl weekend involved two rappers. Footage of Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy caressing each other has led to speculation they are now a couple.

The video from G-Eazy's Instagram Story shows him repeatedly kissing Meg on the cheek. While neither star has confirmed a relationship, some fans are already convinced it is official.

Megan Thee Stallion used to date Memphis rhymer Moneybagg Yo. She was also rumored to have been involved with R & B vocalist Trey Songz. G-Eazy has gone out with Pop singer Halsey and model Yasmin Wijnaldum.