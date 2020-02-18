AllHipHop
Are Metro Boomin & 21 Savage Set To Drop The Sequel To 'Savage Mode'?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

It looks like Metro Boomin wants some more...

(AllHipHop News) "Savage Mode 2 on the motherf*cking way!" Metro Boomin told the audience at 21 Savage's Los Angeles concert in 2019. The super-producer is once again hinting the collaborative effort is close to release.

On Sunday evening, Metro sent out a simple tweet that has people speculating about his forthcoming work. He posted, "NO AUTO 🚫 AFTER HOURS 🌃 SAVAGE MODE 🗡🗡."

The Not All Heroes Wear Capes LP creator also referred to R&B singer The Weeknd's upcoming fourth studio LP After Hours. Plus, Metro's tweet mentioned his forthcoming collaborative project, No Auto Durk, with Lil Durk.

21 Savage's original Savage Mode came out in 2016. Additionally, Metro Boomin teamed with 21 and Offset for 2017's Without Warning album. That same year Metro joined with Big Sean for Double or Nothing and Nav for Perfect Timing.

