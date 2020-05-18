Are Snoop Dogg & Busta Rhymes Set To Faceoff In A 'Verzuz' Battle?

Both Hip Hop legends have three decades worth of hits in their arsenal.

(AllHipHop News) By most accounts, this weekend saw Ludacris take the victory against Nelly in the Verzuz battle on Instagram Live. After Luda's win on Saturday, the conversation quickly turned to who would be the next two acts to step into the virtual ring.

It appears the public could be getting a Snoop Dogg versus Busta Rhymes match in the near future. Swizz Beatz spoke to both emcees via IG, and the Verzuz curator may have secured a faceoff between the 1990s-era legends.

"Busta Rhymes seems like he fits the bill," said Snoop. He later added, "If I do a Verzuz battle, it gotta be somebody that I love, first of all. It can't be no, 'I hate you. I'm trying to outshine you.' It's gotta be, 'I love you and I want to shine with you.'"

Swizz then caught up with Busta. The Flipmode Squad general declared, "Ain't too many people could like the dynamite stick and explode the whole f*cking universe and create a climate shift other than a me and a Snoop. Especially when we come together. So my paperwork is in."

If that battle does get officially announced, Snoop Dogg will be able to draw on hits like "Who Am I (What's My Name)?," "Gin and Juice," "Beautiful," "Drop It Like It's Hot," and "Sensual Seduction." The West Coaster also contributed as a guest on highly spun tunes by Dr. Dre, 2Pac, 50 Cent, Akon, DJ Khaled, Lil Duval, and others.

Busta Rhymes's catalog hosts popular songs like "Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check," "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See," What's It Gonna Be?!," "Pass the Courvoisier, Part II," and "Touch It." His features list includes tracks with Puff Daddy, M.O.P., DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, and more.