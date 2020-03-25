Ari Lennox Announces 'Shea Butter Baby Remix' EP

The DMV-raised vocalist will offer new tunes soon.

(AllHipHop News) Not too long ago, there was a public discussion happening about whether R & B was currently suffering on a mainstream level. Ari Lennox is one of the new-generation singers helping to preserve the survival of the genre.

The Dreamville Records songstress released her critically-acclaimed debut studio album, Shea Butter Baby, in May 2019. Lennox recently announced she is ready to drop a remixed version of the project.

"Shea Butter Baby Remix EP drops this Friday!! Can you guess who is on the project?" tweeted Ari on Tuesday night. She did not provide more details about the forthcoming collection.

The original Shea Butter Baby included contributions from fellow Dreamville representatives J. Cole and JID. Ari Lennox also provided vocals for the label's chart-topping, Gold-certified Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation which arrived in 2019 as well.