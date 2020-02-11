AllHipHop
Ari Lennox On Apologizing To Oprah & Gayle King: My Opinion Will Always Remain

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The Neo-Soul singer from DC has more to say about her mea culpa.

(AllHipHop News) The fallout from the controversial Gayle King interview with Lisa Leslie continues to play out. Several celebrities, such as Snoop Dogg, expressed their frustration that King repeatedly asked Leslie about Kobe Bryant's 2004 sexual assault case a week after Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash.

R&B newcomer Ari Lennox also slammed King and her friend Oprah Winfrey as self-hating "coons" for what she saw as the media figures' attempt to tear down the legacy of Black men. She later apologized for her comments.

The Dreamville songstress then hopped on Twitter to address her apology. Lennox told her followers that she was wrong for her verbiage but she had not changed her point of view about Gayle and Winfrey.

"My apology was towards people I genuinely hurt and traumatized. My apology was for how I worded everything and how I disrespected people in trying to get my opinion across. But my opinion will always remain. I am not 'running away.' I just rather not speak on anything anymore," tweeted Lennox.

When a Twitter user suggested "they" got Ari "shook," the Shea Butter Baby album creator responded, "No just drained and tired." She also added, "No one is silencing me. I’m silencing myself. Trust me I’m happy about it."

