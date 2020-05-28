AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Ari Lennox Tells Maury Povich “F*ck You” Over A Tweet About A Black Man's Nose

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 'Shea Butter Baby' creator was not feeling a quip posted by the long-running talk show.

(AllHipHop News) The official Twitter page for Maury Povich's The Maury Show is known to jump into online conversations with jokes about parenting and lying. The syndicated program built its brand by offering guests DNA tests and lie detectors for the public's enjoyment.

Music producer/executive Dwayne "D-Teck" Grant posted a photo of a Black man and a child with large noses on Twitter. The caption read, "No DNA test needed in this case right? @TheMauryShow."

2

D-Teck got a response from Maury. In a quote-tweet, the account wrote, "He nose he’s the father." That particular tweet caught the attention of R&B singer Ari Lennox.

The Dreamville Records representative posted, "And f*ck you Maury." In the past, Lennox has been very outspoken about how facial features associated with people of African descent, such as wide noses, is mocked in the media.

3

All of the tweets by Maury and Lennox have been deleted. However, D-Teck later posted several tweets addressing the backlash to his jokes about the man and child's noses.

He tweeted:

People are so sensitive, if it was an italian and a baby with same big ass nose I posted no one would be saying anything y’all would be cutting up laughing at Maury giving the same response, y’all need to stop being hypocrites laugh a lil and enjoy life. We all Nose that’s not the problem here, be proud of your features distance or not, me and Shaq wear almost the same size in shoes and my head big as f*ck a size 8 fitted barely made it, crack yo jokes im open to it lol people always try to make everything about race. If us colored people unite and started respecting each other, loving each other and stop killing each other, half of our disadvantages in society would be alleviated. We can accomplish the great things United and fight the odds against us together.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Dre And Jimmy Iovine's New High School Aiming To Mold Geniuses

Super-producer Dr. Dre and music mogul Jimmy Iovine have some serious goals for their $70 Million Los Angeles Academy

AllHipHop Staff

by

Fakaza News

The NBA In Talks To Restart Season In Orlando This Summer!

The NBA is in active talks with The Walt Disney Company as a decision to restart the seasons nears.

Maria Myraine

by

fredrik001

Doja Cat Denies Being A Self-Loathing Racist

Doja Cat says she has never personally been involved in racist conversations, despite those viral videos.

AllHipHop Staff

Black Thought Lists His Top 10 Emcees Of All Time

The Philadelphia-bred lyricist lays out which male and female spitters are among the GOATs.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

parly

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

Khalil 611

Future Surpasses Nicki Minaj & Elvis Presley On All-Time List Of Most Billboard Hot 100 Songs

The Freebandz frontman is in fourth place.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JackPonting

Cardi B On Looting After The Killing Of George Floyd: The People Are Left With No Choice

Sections of Minneapolis were set ablaze as outrage over the death of an unarmed African-American citizen spreads.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Tjay & YK Osiris Face Off In A Boxing Match

Will Polo G be the next celebrity to take part in a friendly fight?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Politician In Georgia Facing Arrest Over Rap Video

A dude running for the D.A.'s office in Georgia is facing four felony charges over a stunt he pulled in his rap video trying to win over black voters.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Roc Nation's Legal Eagle Sues Mississippi Prison's Healthcare Provider

Roc Nation's lawyer is putting up a fight on behalf of inmates in Mississippi prisons with a lawsuit against the state's prison health care provider.

Kershaw St. Jawnson