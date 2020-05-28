Ari Lennox Tells Maury Povich “F*ck You” Over A Tweet About A Black Man's Nose

The 'Shea Butter Baby' creator was not feeling a quip posted by the long-running talk show.

(AllHipHop News) The official Twitter page for Maury Povich's The Maury Show is known to jump into online conversations with jokes about parenting and lying. The syndicated program built its brand by offering guests DNA tests and lie detectors for the public's enjoyment.

Music producer/executive Dwayne "D-Teck" Grant posted a photo of a Black man and a child with large noses on Twitter. The caption read, "No DNA test needed in this case right? @TheMauryShow."

D-Teck got a response from Maury. In a quote-tweet, the account wrote, "He nose he’s the father." That particular tweet caught the attention of R & B singer Ari Lennox.

The Dreamville Records representative posted, "And f*ck you Maury." In the past, Lennox has been very outspoken about how facial features associated with people of African descent, such as wide noses, is mocked in the media.

All of the tweets by Maury and Lennox have been deleted. However, D-Teck later posted several tweets addressing the backlash to his jokes about the man and child's noses.

He tweeted: