ASAP Mob Mourns Loss Of ASAP Snacks

(AllHipHop News) A$AP Rocky has paid tribute to his official DJ and fellow A$AP Mob member J. Scott, who has reportedly passed away.

Details of the turntablist and music manager's death have yet to be released or confirmed, but several tribute pictures have been posted on the Instagram account of his DJing duo, Cozy Boys, which he formed with Mob member A$AP Lou.

"LSD" hitmaker Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, has posted his own emotional tribute to Scott, also known as A$AP Snacks, on his own Instagram page.

"IM LOST FOR WORDS , IDK (I don't know)WHAT TO SAY. RIP BROSAY (broken heart emoji) A$AP 2 DA DEATH (praying emoji) LOVE U J SNACKS," he captioned an image of himself with his pal.

Scott, who grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, was also an A & R for the hip-hop collective's firm A$AP Worldwide, while he managed a number of artists, such as Kilo Kish.

Other rappers to have paid tribute on social media include A$AP Ferg, The Internet, and Playboi Carti.