"Atlanta" Expected To Return After Production Team Double-Down During Pandemic

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Donald Glover's hit series "Atlanta" is poised to make a return in 2021, after production was temporarily halted due to the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) The hit show "Atlanta" created by Donald Glover, will be returning sooner than you think.

According to AJC, showrunners expect to have the third season of the series ready to return sometime next year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filming of the season was pushed back. FX chief John Landgraf has said that Emmy-winning show will start production at the top of the year.

In fact, Glover’s team has gotten busy and not only completed all the episodes in this season, but the entirety of season four as well

With everything seeming to be in place, producers are unsure if all the cast members will be available.

The filming is off their normal schedule.

The star power behind the show's ratings is gold and sure to usher in a fifth season if the creatives don’t get bored.

“As long as Donald wants to make more ‘Atlanta,’ I’m down for that,” Landgraf said in January. “But it’s his choice.”

Atlanta also stars its celebrated creator.

Since Atlanta's debut, Glover has starred in the live-action version of Disney’s "Lion King" and won a Grammy for the single, “This Is America” under the moniker/alter-ego Childish Gambino.

Donald Glover is not the only person in the cast who has been popping in these streets. Lakeith Stanfield, who plays Darius, has done a slew of films that have made him one of Hollywood’s most sought after actors.

Stanfield has starred in movies such as "Get Out," "Sorry to Bother You," "Uncut Gems," "The Photograph," and "Knives Out."

Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Alfred, is also thriving as an actor scoring roles in "If Beale Street Could Talk" and "Joker."

