Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down In Wake of Deadly Shooting

An Atlanta PD officer was caught on video shooting an innocent Black man to death last night.

(AllHipHop News) Not another hashtag!

Last night, an unarmed Black man was killed by law enforcement in Atlanta, in a Wendy’s parking lot.

His name was Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old who was sleeping in his car at the drive-thru window lane.

Police were called around 10:33 PM as customers were forced to drive around the parked vehicle according to a statement released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

When police arrived, a sobriety test was given to Brooks who eventually woke up. The reports then state he resisted arrest after failing the test.

A struggle began as things escalated. Later on, two videos were obtained - one from the Wendy’s surveillance camera, and another from an eyewitness who has chosen to remain anonymous.

In the latter’s video, we see Brooks and two Atlanta PD officers in a physical struggle with one officer yelling, “stop fighting,” and demanding Brooks to keep his “hands off the taser.”

Ultimately, Brooks got a hold of the taser and ran off. Initially, one of the officers fired his stun gun three times as Brooks continue to run. As Brooks and the officer in pursuit passed the eyewitnesses’ car, another officer runs after Brooks.

It was at this time three gunshots were heard. Brooks and the officers are no longer seen in the video.

Moments later Brooks was taken to a hospital where he died.

Law enforcement was already under heavy scrutiny after the recent murder of George Floyd in Minnesota, and Brooks’ killing has only added more fuel to the fire.

It was also just reported that Erika Shields, the Atlanta Police Chief, stepped down from her job.