AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down In Wake of Deadly Shooting

Maria Myraine

An Atlanta PD officer was caught on video shooting an innocent Black man to death last night.

(AllHipHop News) Not another hashtag!

Last night, an unarmed Black man was killed by law enforcement in Atlanta, in a Wendy’s parking lot.

His name was Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old who was sleeping in his car at the drive-thru window lane.

Police were called around 10:33 PM as customers were forced to drive around the parked vehicle according to a statement released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

When police arrived, a sobriety test was given to Brooks who eventually woke up. The reports then state he resisted arrest after failing the test.

A struggle began as things escalated. Later on, two videos were obtained - one from the Wendy’s surveillance camera, and another from an eyewitness who has chosen to remain anonymous.

In the latter’s video, we see Brooks and two Atlanta PD officers in a physical struggle with one officer yelling, “stop fighting,” and demanding Brooks to keep his “hands off the taser.”

Ultimately, Brooks got a hold of the taser and ran off. Initially, one of the officers fired his stun gun three times as Brooks continue to run. As Brooks and the officer in pursuit passed the eyewitnesses’ car, another officer runs after Brooks.

It was at this time three gunshots were heard. Brooks and the officers are no longer seen in the video.

Moments later Brooks was taken to a hospital where he died.

Law enforcement was already under heavy scrutiny after the recent murder of George Floyd in Minnesota, and Brooks’ killing has only added more fuel to the fire.

It was also just reported that Erika Shields, the Atlanta Police Chief, stepped down from her job.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Candace Owens Claps Back At Dave Chappelle For Calling Her A "Rotten B##ch

Dave Chappelle didn't hold back, and blasted Don lemon and Candace Owens in his new stand-up comedy special "8:46."

AllHipHop Staff

by

CHARTER

LeBron James, Kevin Hart Start Voting Rights Group

LeBron James and Kevin Hart are teaming up to get President Trump out of the White House.

AllHipHop Staff

by

RichBX

Jussie Smollett Handed A Loss As Key Argument In "Fake" Hate Crime Rejected By Judge

Jussie Smollett lost his chance at getting out of being charged again for allegedly faking his own hate crime and blaming it on some white Maga loving rednecks.

Maria Myraine

Kendall Jenner Fined $90K Over GOOD Lies To Promote Fyre Fest

Kendall Jenner has to give up $90,000 for promoting the disaster commonly known as the Fyre Fest and not telling fans she was paid for it.

AllHipHop Staff

Jay Pharaoh Shares His Experience With Police Brutality

The former SNL star recalls a close encounter with LAPD with a detailed account of brutality, caught on video.

Maria Myraine

Ice Cube Wants Hollywood To Build Studios For Black Creatives

Ice Cube is calling on Hollywood studios to ante up the money so Black creatives can have their own studios.

AllHipHop Staff

Stormzy Spending $12 Million To Fight For Racial Justice

Grime rapper Stormzy has amassed considerable wealth, and he's going to redistribute $12 million of it back to the community.

AllHipHop Staff

by

jobgrey

André 3000 Presents Limited Edition Shirts In Support Of Movement For Black Lives

"This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism... BLACK LIVES MATTER."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

jobgrey

Ice Cube Isn't Worried About Jewish Criticism

Rapper Ice Cube has been called out by members of the Jewish community over an anti-semitic meme he posted and refuses to take down.

AllHipHop Staff

by

illseed

Common And Keke Link With YouTube Originals For Star-Studded Fundraiser

Common will join the "Bear Witness" livestream on YouTube for a conversation on race relations in the U.S.

AllHipHop Staff