Atlanta's Top Radio Jock, Ryan Cameron Recovering From Surgery

One of the most popular radio jockeys in Atlanta is currently recovering from surgery, and fans, friends and a gang of celebs wish him a speedy recovery.

(AllHipHop News) Ryan Cameron has been a staple on Atlanta radio for over two decades, holding the city on his back with his unique brand of humor, positive energy, and all-around love.

A two-time Emmy Award winner and member of the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame, his love for his city has no bounds. Now, the fans have an opportunity to lift him up as he pushes through his own health challenges.

Cameron is currently in an unnamed hospital in the intensive care unit after suffering what WSB-TV 2 calls a "heart attack." His family issued a statement on the MAJIC 107.5/97.5 Twitter account that shared:

"On behalf of the family of Ryan Cameron, we are asking for your fervent prayers as he recovers from emergency surgery that took place earlier this week. We ask for privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your love and concern."

As the host of “Ryan Cameron Uncensored” on MAJIC the voice of the Atlanta Hawks, there are many people that he personally has touched that have taken to social media to send out their warm thoughts and prayers.

Jermaine Dupri takes to Twitter to ask everyone to pray for his guy.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s daughter shared a sweet moment between her and her friend.

“Great memory of me and #RyanCameron

LL Cool J posted “@ryancameron < https://twitter.com/ryancameron > get well my brother!!!!!”

Rickey Smiley released a video expressing his concern for his friend and also for the world. “Please pray for my good friend and colleague Ryan Cameron’s speedy recovery.”

Roland Martin shared with his followers: Radio legend @ryancameron recovering from emergency surgery

Mark Arum also posted: This is HIS city. I know the ATL will lift @ryancameron up in prayers.