AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Atlanta's Top Radio Jock, Ryan Cameron Recovering From Surgery

Kershaw St. Jawnson

One of the most popular radio jockeys in Atlanta is currently recovering from surgery, and fans, friends and a gang of celebs wish him a speedy recovery.

(AllHipHop News) Ryan Cameron has been a staple on Atlanta radio for over two decades, holding the city on his back with his unique brand of humor, positive energy, and all-around love.

A two-time Emmy Award winner and member of the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame, his love for his city has no bounds. Now, the fans have an opportunity to lift him up as he pushes through his own health challenges.

Cameron is currently in an unnamed hospital in the intensive care unit after suffering what WSB-TV 2 calls a "heart attack." His family issued a statement on the MAJIC 107.5/97.5 Twitter account that shared:

"On behalf of the family of Ryan Cameron, we are asking for your fervent prayers as he recovers from emergency surgery that took place earlier this week. We ask for privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your love and concern."

As the host of “Ryan Cameron Uncensored” on MAJIC the voice of the Atlanta Hawks, there are many people that he personally has touched that have taken to social media to send out their warm thoughts and prayers.

Jermaine Dupri takes to Twitter to ask everyone to pray for his guy.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s daughter shared a sweet moment between her and her friend.

“Great memory of me and #RyanCameron

LL Cool J posted “@ryancameron <https://twitter.com/ryancameron> get well my brother!!!!!”

Rickey Smiley released a video expressing his concern for his friend and also for the world. “Please pray for my good friend and colleague Ryan Cameron’s speedy recovery.”

Roland Martin shared with his followers: Radio legend @ryancameron recovering from emergency surgery

Mark Arum also posted: This is HIS city. I know the ATL will lift @ryancameron up in prayers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Westside Gunn Had Coronavirus

Westside Gunn reveals he had the coronavirus but he has since recovered.

Fatima Barrie

by

Deveondi

Who Won? RZA and DJ Premier Battle on Instagram Live!

The two Hip-Hop legends - RZA and DJ Premier - went head to head, and only one came on top. Who did you pick?

AllHipHop Staff

by

Hawkeye5

Gucci Mane Catches Backlash For Shocking Coronavirus Easter Tweet

Fans believe that Gucci Mane is not only rude and vile, but distract from the true message of Easter.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

NegroPeligro

Doja Cat Slams "Immature" Nicki Minaj Stans On Twitter

The Barbz try to cancel the "Say So" hitmaker.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Vanessa Bondessa

Actor Tracy Morgan Flips Out On Pedestrian Over Lamborghini Run-In

Tracy Morgan almost ran down a pedestrian who was walking in a mostly empty times square, and ended up in a shouting match.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Responds To Critic Accusing Her Of Lying About $1 Million Fashion Nova Giveaway

The 27-year-old entertainer offers an explanation for why the winners have not gone public.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

jeanpaulroc

Beastie Boys Defend Asians From Racism

The Beastie Boys took to their social media to call out racist who are picking on Chinese people.

AllHipHop Staff

Rod Wave's 'Pray 4 Love' Becomes The Most-Streamed Album For The Week

The emerging southern Hip Hop artist lands in the Top 3 for the first time.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Diddy's Celebrity Dance-a-thon Raises Almost $4 Million

Diddy and his celebrity friends hosted a dance-a-thon, which raised millions of dollars for healthcare workers over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Young Chop Arrested For Trying To "Find" 21 Savage

Young Chop's erratic behavior landed him in jail.

AllHipHop Staff

by

MattBane