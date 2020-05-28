AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Atlantic Records Executive Mike Kyser Addresses Rumors Of A Contract Dispute With Cardi B

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"The Box" hitmaker Roddy Ricch was also brought up during a conversation with Joe Budden.

(AllHipHop News) It has been over two years since Cardi B released her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy. It has been nearly a year since the Bronx-bred rapper released "Press," her most recent single as a lead artist.

The fact that Cardi has not dropped any new solo music for months led to speculation that there could be a contractual dispute taking place between the A-List artist and her label Atlantic Records. Someone connected to the matter has now addressed the reports.

Mike Kyser, President of Black Music at Atlantic, was a phone guest on this week's episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. Budden spoke to Kyser about the rumors that his company is in the middle of renegotiating Cardi's deal.

"Cardi is a superstar and will be treated as such," said Kyser after laughing at Budden mentioning the alleged contract restructuring. He doubled down on his response by adding, "Cardi is a superstar and we're gonna treat her as such. Okay? Period. She will be well taken care of. That's my word."

Budden then asked if breakout Hip Hop star Roddy Ricch will also be properly compensated for his chart-topping run over the last year. Kyser responded, "1000%." He also offered, "Cardi is in good hands. Team Atlantic. We love Cardi B."

Invasion of Privacy debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in 2018 with 255,000 units and received wide-spread acclaim from professional critics. The studio LP went on to spend at least 111 weeks on the chart, earn 3x-Platinum certification from the RIAA, and win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. 

Cardi made history by becoming the first female act to see every track from an album get certified Gold or higher by the RIAA. She also became the first female rapper to have three #1 singles on the Hot 100 chart ("Bodak Yellow," "I Like It," and Maroon 5's "Girls Like You"). Plus, IOP broke the record for the longest-charting debut album by a female rapper and the record for the most-streamed album by a female rapper on Spotify.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Dre And Jimmy Iovine's New High School Aiming To Mold Geniuses

Super-producer Dr. Dre and music mogul Jimmy Iovine have some serious goals for their $70 Million Los Angeles Academy

AllHipHop Staff

by

Fakaza News

The NBA In Talks To Restart Season In Orlando This Summer!

The NBA is in active talks with The Walt Disney Company as a decision to restart the seasons nears.

Maria Myraine

by

fredrik001

Doja Cat Denies Being A Self-Loathing Racist

Doja Cat says she has never personally been involved in racist conversations, despite those viral videos.

AllHipHop Staff

Black Thought Lists His Top 10 Emcees Of All Time

The Philadelphia-bred lyricist lays out which male and female spitters are among the GOATs.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

evonmispets

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

Khalil 611

Future Surpasses Nicki Minaj & Elvis Presley On All-Time List Of Most Billboard Hot 100 Songs

The Freebandz frontman is in fourth place.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Truth 99

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan & Kevin Garnett's Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Delayed Until 2021

NBA fans will have to wait to see The Black Mamba, The Big Fundamental, The Big Ticket, and other basketball greats enter the Springfield, Massachusetts museum.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Ari Lennox Tells Maury Povich “F*ck You” Over A Tweet About A Black Man's Nose

The 'Shea Butter Baby' creator was not feeling a quip posted by the long-running talk show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B On Looting After The Killing Of George Floyd: The People Are Left With No Choice

Sections of Minneapolis were set ablaze as outrage over the death of an unarmed African-American citizen spreads.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Tjay & YK Osiris Face Off In A Boxing Match

Will Polo G be the next celebrity to take part in a friendly fight?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)