Atlantic Records Executive Mike Kyser Addresses Rumors Of A Contract Dispute With Cardi B

"The Box" hitmaker Roddy Ricch was also brought up during a conversation with Joe Budden.

(AllHipHop News) It has been over two years since Cardi B released her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy. It has been nearly a year since the Bronx-bred rapper released "Press," her most recent single as a lead artist.

The fact that Cardi has not dropped any new solo music for months led to speculation that there could be a contractual dispute taking place between the A-List artist and her label Atlantic Records. Someone connected to the matter has now addressed the reports.

Mike Kyser, President of Black Music at Atlantic, was a phone guest on this week's episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. Budden spoke to Kyser about the rumors that his company is in the middle of renegotiating Cardi's deal.

"Cardi is a superstar and will be treated as such," said Kyser after laughing at Budden mentioning the alleged contract restructuring. He doubled down on his response by adding, "Cardi is a superstar and we're gonna treat her as such. Okay? Period. She will be well taken care of. That's my word."

Budden then asked if breakout Hip Hop star Roddy Ricch will also be properly compensated for his chart-topping run over the last year. Kyser responded, "1000%." He also offered, "Cardi is in good hands. Team Atlantic. We love Cardi B."

Invasion of Privacy debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in 2018 with 255,000 units and received wide-spread acclaim from professional critics. The studio LP went on to spend at least 111 weeks on the chart, earn 3x-Platinum certification from the RIAA, and win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Cardi made history by becoming the first female act to see every track from an album get certified Gold or higher by the RIAA. She also became the first female rapper to have three #1 singles on the Hot 100 chart ("Bodak Yellow," "I Like It," and Maroon 5's "Girls Like You"). Plus, IOP broke the record for the longest-charting debut album by a female rapper and the record for the most-streamed album by a female rapper on Spotify.