Audiomack Announces Rod Wave As Its First #UPNow Emerging Artist

The streamer is looking to empower the next generation of stars.

(AllHipHop News) The music streaming platform known as Audiomack launched a new emerging artist program called #UPNow. Rising St. Petersburg, Florida rapper Rod Wave is the first selection for the campaign.

“Coming from where I come from, we don’t take support for granted. Audiomack has been helping me get my music out there from the very beginning before people really knew who I was. Continuing to work together with them is part of staying true to my core fans as I take the next step of the journey," says Rod.

Audiomack Senior Director of Marketing & Brand Strategy, Jason Johnson adds, “Rod embodies #UpNow. He’s already proven himself as a formidable voice, and we’re excited to amplify that voice as much as possible.”

Rod Wave appears on the cover of Audiomack's #UpNow playlist. The Pray 4 Love album creator already amassed over 300 million plays and clinched a spot in the Top 5 “Most Searched Artists” for the past five months on the platform.

A minimum of three artists per quarter across all genres will be chosen for #UpNow. Each act will receive specialized marketing, editorial programming, social promotion, playlisting, custom videos, and experiential events.

“For the last seven years, Audiomack has been a music discovery platform for emerging artists to connect directly to their fans and promote their music globally," says Johnson. "We worked with some of the top global superstars earlier in their careers such as Chance The Rapper, Migos, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, to name a few where we provided them trending, playlisting, content, and marketing support before other DSPs."

He continues, "As we grow as a streaming platform servicing artists at all levels, we will continue to be an incubator for emerging talent and a place for fans to discover the next big superstar. What's up next in culture is actually what's #UPNow on Audiomack.”