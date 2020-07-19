August Alsina And Rick Ross Drop "Entanglements" Song

"Entanglements" is back in the headlines thanks to August and Rick.

(AllHipHop News) August Alsina is not letting his moment of controversy pass by as the singer has released a new song appropriately called “Entanglements.”

The new song features Rick Ross it has already been received well by the community. "It's a bop," an industry source told AllHipHop.com. "But, I can't help, but feel sorry for Will Smith."

The song is a play on words hearkening to a clandestine relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, the woman married to actor and rapper Will Smith. Jada, over 20 years Alsina's senior, was the one that described their extramarital affair as an "entanglement." Will and Jada would go on to talk about the event and set the internet on fire.

Listen to “Entanglements" below.