August Alsina Earns Highest Debuting Entry On R&B Songs Chart With "Entanglements"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "Drag Rap" sampling single breaks onto Billboard.

(AllHipHop News) Typically, controversy sells. For several days, August Alsina was the topic of a lot of conversations after he opened up about his now-ended relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Since Jada was still married to Will Smith at the time, sections of the public were extremely interested in exactly how August ended up dating the actress. Jada eventually sat down with her husband on her own Red Table Talk show where she described the affair with August as an "entanglement."

It did not take long before August Alsina flipped the newly coined term for a complicated relationship into a song. "Entanglements" with Rick Ross arrived on July 18. 

The track debuted at #7 on Billboard's most recent Hot R&B Songs chart. According to Chart Data, "Entanglements" gave Alsina his highest-debuting record on the Hot R&B tally.

August Alsina has scored Top 10 entries on the Hot R&B Songs chart with other songs from his discography. 2013's "I Luv This Sh*t" featuring Trinidad James peaked at #4 and "No Love" featuring Nicki Minaj peaked at #6. 

He also found success on that particular list twice with DJ Khaled - 2014's "Hold You Down" (#4) and 2016's "Do You Mind" (#8). The 27-year-old singer-songwriter also had six songs that made it onto the main Hot 100 chart.

News

