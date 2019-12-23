AllHipHop
August Alsina Responds To A Social Media User That Calls Him Gay

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
"Yal folks gotta stop using gay as some type of slur & term of degradation."

(AllHipHop News) R&B singer August Alsina was in the spirit to clapback on Sunday. After uploading a video to Instagram of himself singing lines from the Gospel song "Way Maker," Alsina began addressing some of the people in the comment section.

One person took the opportunity to suggest that the 27-year-old was homosexual. An IG user named @_rastabrown wrote, "Did anybody see how he dub'd all the females lol GAY."

Alsina fired back with a lengthy post which started by referring to @_rastabrown as a "bull dagging butch." The "Today" performer then defended himself for interacting with his fans.

He went on to say, "Whewwww the loneliness & misery jumped out my nigxa! We're days away from 2020. Yal folks gotta stop using gay as some type of slur & term of degradation. Especially when it's who & what YOU are. Take a look in the mirror & learn to love yourself." 

