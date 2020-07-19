AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

August Alsina Says Jada Pinkett Smith Made Him Feel Like Royalty

Mike Winslow

August Alsina sat down with Lil Wayne to discuss his sensational affair with Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

(AllHipHop News) August Alsina made an appearance on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio this weekend, and of course, he discussed the fallout over his "entanglement" with Jada Pinkett Smith.

According to August, he is normally a private person.

But he decided to put one of the world's most famous actors and his wife on blast during an interview with Angela Yee.

August spilled the beans about his sordid affair with Will Smith's wife because he was starting to lose work after gaining a reputation as a homewrecker.

"When my personal business starts to affect my lifestyle and my livelihood like I lost partnerships and deals behind that situation. Because it looked to the world as if August Alsina was some reckless New Orleans ni**a that I'm just pushing up on somebody's wife. And because they didn't have the truth, those things happened and transpired."

Initially, Jada Pinkett denied August account, while Will Smith labeled his version of the affair as "wrong."

But both soon backtracked, during a record-setting episode of Jada's podcast, Red Table Talk.

Jada confessed to embarking on a romance with Alsina during a secret separation between Will and Jada around 2016.

Like Jada, August said he would grow from the affair and the subsequent fallout.

In fact, August said Jada made him feel like royalty.

"The experience really did help to transform me and really bring out the king in me. But as for what people may say or whatever, or if it's looking like I might, I'm doing something for attention. Absolutely not.

"Here's the deal, man, nobody's wrong here. You know what I'm saying? Nobody's a bad person. She didn't prey on me, or whatever that people are saying. I actually didn't even see the interview," August Alsina admitted.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z Has Plenty Of Cheese & He's About To "Milk" The Game Again

Jigga is hoping to cash in on the surging demand for plant-based foods with his latest investment.

Mike Winslow

Moneybagg Yo Returns Home To Help Thousands Of Students During Pandemic

Moneybagg Yo is doing his part to make students safe when - or if - they return to school this year.

AllHipHop Staff

Big Sean Pens Touching Tribute To "Hero" Ex-Fiance Naya Rivera

The rap star had some touching words for late actress Naya Rivera.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tra_mo

A$AP Rocky's Life In Danger Thanks To Obsessed Fan

A woman unexpectedly popped up in A$AP Rocky's bedroom!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Sin_bk

Ava Duvernay Launching New Unscripted "Cultural Experiment" Series

Ava Duvernay has a new unscripted series about two families who switch places to experience different cultural perspectives.

AllHipHop Staff

Megan Thee Stallion Extremely Traumatized After Being Shot

Megan updated her fans, and she's still struggling mentally after being shot at a party last weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Nick Cannon Causes Concern By Posting Cryptic Messages About Leaving Earth

"I watched my own community turn on me."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BigBrain

Joey Bada$$ Returns With 'The Light Pack' Bundle Featuring Pusha T

Watch the music video for "The Light."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nick Cannon To Take 'Some Time Away' From His Radio Show

The syndicated program is going on hiatus following the 'Cannon's Class' controversy.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Runninjewelz

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Incogni227038