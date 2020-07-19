August Alsina Says Jada Pinkett Smith Made Him Feel Like Royalty

August Alsina sat down with Lil Wayne to discuss his sensational affair with Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

(AllHipHop News) August Alsina made an appearance on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio this weekend, and of course, he discussed the fallout over his "entanglement" with Jada Pinkett Smith.

According to August, he is normally a private person.

But he decided to put one of the world's most famous actors and his wife on blast during an interview with Angela Yee.

August spilled the beans about his sordid affair with Will Smith's wife because he was starting to lose work after gaining a reputation as a homewrecker.

"When my personal business starts to affect my lifestyle and my livelihood like I lost partnerships and deals behind that situation. Because it looked to the world as if August Alsina was some reckless New Orleans ni**a that I'm just pushing up on somebody's wife. And because they didn't have the truth, those things happened and transpired."

Initially, Jada Pinkett denied August account, while Will Smith labeled his version of the affair as "wrong."

But both soon backtracked, during a record-setting episode of Jada's podcast, Red Table Talk.

Jada confessed to embarking on a romance with Alsina during a secret separation between Will and Jada around 2016.

Like Jada, August said he would grow from the affair and the subsequent fallout.

In fact, August said Jada made him feel like royalty.

"The experience really did help to transform me and really bring out the king in me. But as for what people may say or whatever, or if it's looking like I might, I'm doing something for attention. Absolutely not.

"Here's the deal, man, nobody's wrong here. You know what I'm saying? Nobody's a bad person. She didn't prey on me, or whatever that people are saying. I actually didn't even see the interview," August Alsina admitted.