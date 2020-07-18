AllHipHop
Ava Duvernay Launching New Unscripted "Cultural Experiment" Series

AllHipHop Staff

Ava Duvernay has a new unscripted series about two families who switch places to experience different cultural perspectives.

(AllHipHop News) Director Ava Duvernay is set to launch an unscripted social experiment series, titled Home Sweet Home.

The 10-episode, hour-long series, set to air on NBC, will center on two families who will switch places to experience cultural perspectives very different from their own.

It will challenge participants to walk in the shoes of people from diverse racial, religious, economic, geographic, and gender backgrounds.

"The idea for Home Sweet Home came to me during the strange and important times we're all experiencing," DuVernay said in a statement. "The premise is that we are farther apart than ever, yet bound by what we have in common - concerns with health, safety, justice, and community.

"These notions manifest in each of us in different ways, but nowhere more striking than in the privacy of our own homes. I'm thrilled that NBC and Warner Horizon embraced the challenge of this moment to celebrate the specificity of our differences as we discover the many beautiful things that we have in common."

The "Selma" filmmaker is also developing a Netflix series focused on the life of American football quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, which the pair will produce.

