Awkwafina Makes History At The 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The star of 'Ocean's 8,' 'Crazy Rich Asians,' and 'The Farewell' dedicates her victory to her father.

(AllHipHop News) Nora "Awkwafina" Lum took home Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy at last night's Golden Globe Awards. She made history by becoming the first Asian-American to win a Golden Globe in a lead actress film category.

Awkwafina was just the sixth woman of Asian descent to be nominated in the lead actress in a musical or comedy category. Sandra Oh is the only woman of Asian descent to win two Golden Globes (Best Supporting Actress - Series, Miniseries or Television Film for Grey's Anatomy and Best Actress - Television Series Drama for Killing Eve).

The other nominees for Best Actress - Musical or Comedy at the 77th Golden Globe Awards included Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Cate Blanchett (Where'd You Go, Bernadette), Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), and Emma Thompson (Late Night). Awkwafina's performance in The Farewell also earned her a Best Actress win at the Satellite Awards and a Best Actress nomination at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

Before becoming an award-winning actress, Awkwafina released music as a Hip Hop artist. Her debut studio album, 2014's Yellow Ranger, hosted the YouTube hit "My Vag." She later dropped the In Fina We Trust EP in 2018.

