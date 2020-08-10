Azealia Banks Calls Out The Media After Posting Concerning Statements

"What is this obsession u b*tches have with my despair?"

(AllHipHop News) Harlem-bred rapper Azealia Banks had many of her fans concerned after she expressed what was perceived to be suicidal thoughts on Instagram. Countless news outlets covered Banks' IG messages.

"I think I'm done here. This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth. I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon," she wrote on the platform.

Banks added, "I'm just ready to go. Peacefully of course. I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, from my perspective... My soul is tired. I'm ready to go."

Following the extensive press coverage of the 29-year-old Broke with Expensive Taste creator's social media posts, Banks returned to Instagram with more words about the situation. This time she turned her attention to the media.

Banks said: