Azriel Clary Claims R. Kelly Forced Her To Eat Her Feces

Fatima Barrie

Azriel Clary claims the R&B singer forced her to do something disturbing on camera.

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary revealed a disturbing claim in a video clip for an upcoming tell-all documentary produced by Asis Entertainment Network.

Entitled "Precedence," Clary recalled in the clip a time when R. Kelly allegedly forced her to eat her feces in a cup.

Clary can be seen in the clip talking to an alleged federal agent on speakerphone about the incident. “He has a video of me—he made me do this video, actually—doing a number two in a cup and then eating it out of a cup.”

She also can be heard talking to R. Kelly about the end of their relationship. The singer appears to be heavily crying and tells her he loves her.

“It’s done, it’s done, it’s over, you may not even make it to trial. I’m so sorry for you,” Clary said. “I’m sorry, I really did love you and you lied to me, you used me and you played me.”

No other details have been revealed about the upcoming documentary.

On Thursday, the R&B singer pleaded not guilty to federal charges for child pornography allegations involving a new accuser. R. Kelly’s trial has been rescheduled for October.

