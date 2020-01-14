AllHipHop
Azriel Clary Excited To Reunite With Family After Being Freed From The Clutches Of R. Kelly

AllHipHop Staff
One of the women who claims she was brainwashed by R. Kelly and turned into a sex slave has finally reunited with her family.

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary has reunited with her estranged family in a series of Instagram snaps.

The 21-year-old was the subject of Lifetime’s documentary series, "Surviving R. Kelly," and, along with the singer’s current girlfriend Joycelyn Savage, has defended him against multiple allegations of sexual abuse.

Despite Clary’s family alleging that Kelly’s relationship with the young women is what kept them away from their loved ones, she revealed that she’s started the “healing process” with those close to her.

“Surprise,” Clary wrote on Instagram alongside a series of snaps alongside her parents and siblings. “Let the healing process begin. Love yall and thank y’all I even thank everyone who follows me.. because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself.”

She added the hashtag “#movingontobetterdays.”

Clary was recently involved in a brawl with Savage, who was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after allegedly punching her when she arrived at the "Ignition" star’s Trump Tower apartment in Chicago, Illinois to collect her belongings.

R. Kelly was arrested last year on a 13-count federal indictment for sexual abuse in Chicago, while he is also facing a racketeering and sex trafficking trial in New York.

He has pleaded not guilty to all allegations.

