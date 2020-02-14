AllHipHop
B.o.B Releases Valentine's Day Episode Of "The BoBCast," Featuring A Financial Dominatrix

Retonjah Burdette
by

B.o.B Gets Candid with Financial Dominatrix Marley on Episode 2 of "The BoBCast"

(AllHipHop News) On Friday, B.o.B taps into taboo territory with the release of the second episode of his podcast on Valentine's Day, featuring a popular dominatrix as his special guest.

As seen in Essence Magazine and Paper Magazine, Financial Dominatrix, Mistress Marley sits alongside the multi-platinum rapper and his "BoBCast" co-hosts Tiff and Cam for a conversation that leaves listeners on the edge of their seats. [A dominatrix, is defined as a “dominant woman who takes the dominant role in BDSM activities”].

Fans are introduced to another side of B.o.B as they discuss, sex, gender roles, financial dominance and the BDSM community. 

Born Bobby Ray Simmons, Jr., in Decatur, GA, the rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer has made a household name for himself with popular hit singles like, “Nothing On You” and “Airplanes.” 

After releasing his album The Adventures of Bobby Ray in 2010, the album quickly hit the US Billboard 200 and later was declared a 2x platinum album by the Recording Industry Association of America(RIAA) in 2016.

Back in 2018, B.o.B announced his last studio album would be Naga, but he proceeded to release his album Southmatic which showcased his strong southern roots in Hip-Hop. Despite his latest album release, fans have questioned B.O.B’s whereabouts over the last few years.

According to B.o.B, fans can expect to hear all about his hiatus when they tune into “The BoBCast'' on YouTube each week. 

What he describes as "unapologetic, uninhibited, and unscripted” the guest line-up will range from producers and artists to reality stars and sex workers. 

Episodes will openly vary between topics like the dominatrix, relationships, life-experiences, and the entertainment industry as a whole. No topic is off limits and with this podcast, B.o.B plans to break social norms. 

Watch Episode 2 of "The BobCast" Here!

