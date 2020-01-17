AllHipHop
B2K Star Raz B Busted For Drunk Driving

AllHipHop Staff
by

The B2K star ran into some problems with the cops in California after he ran a red light.

(AllHipHop News) B2K star Raz B is facing a charge of driving under the influence (DUI) following an arrest in California early on Wednesday.

The singer's Mercedes-Benz was pulled over by a police officer in Burbank after reportedly running a red light, and during the traffic stop, the 34-year-old, who did not have his driver's license on him, claimed he was lost.

According to TMZ, Raz confessed to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana hours earlier, prompting the cop to conduct field sobriety tests, which he failed.

He was subsequently taken into custody and booked for the DUI.

Raz, real name De'Mario Monte Thornton, has since been released on $5,000 bond.

The news of his arrest emerges less than a year after the "Bump, Bump, Bump" star was busted by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota on domestic violence allegations.

However, the case was dropped by authorities last May due to a lack of evidence.

