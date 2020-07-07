Bad Boy Artist Machine Gun Kelly Mourns The Loss Of His Dad

Machine Gun Kelly had a troubled upbringing, but his father was always by his side.

(AllHipHop News) Bad Boy artist, MGK (also known as Machine Gun Kelly) lost his father and took to social media to announce his transition.

Sunday was supposed to be a celebratory day as it was the one year anniversary of his fourth studio album, Hotel Diablo, but the rap star shared that he had to shift his plans because of this tragic occurrence.

He captioned: “i had plans for the one year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today. that album was everything i wanted to say and i know it’s close to my fans... but my father took his last breath this morning, and ive never felt a pain this deep in my life. i’m setting my phone down. love you.”

A few weeks prior, MGK shared with his fans that his father had been sick, but did not disclose what the illness was nor how bad it was.

MGK has been open about being a problem child in his youth and his desire to have been a better son.

In a Twitter post last December he expressed that he "should've told him that I loved him years ago.”

"Flew out to see my dad today. broke down in my daughters arms when i saw him. I should’ve told him that I loved him years ago. breaks my f---in heart that we wasted all this time..."