AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Bad Boy Artist Machine Gun Kelly Mourns The Loss Of His Dad

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Machine Gun Kelly had a troubled upbringing, but his father was always by his side.

(AllHipHop News) Bad Boy artist, MGK (also known as Machine Gun Kelly) lost his father and took to social media to announce his transition.

Sunday was supposed to be a celebratory day as it was the one year anniversary of his fourth studio album, Hotel Diablo, but the rap star shared that he had to shift his plans because of this tragic occurrence.

He captioned: “i had plans for the one year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today. that album was everything i wanted to say and i know it’s close to my fans... but my father took his last breath this morning, and ive never felt a pain this deep in my life. i’m setting my phone down. love you.”

A few weeks prior, MGK shared with his fans that his father had been sick, but did not disclose what the illness was nor how bad it was.

MGK has been open about being a problem child in his youth and his desire to have been a better son.

In a Twitter post last December he expressed that he "should've told him that I loved him years ago.”

"Flew out to see my dad today. broke down in my daughters arms when i saw him. I should’ve told him that I loved him years ago. breaks my f---in heart that we wasted all this time..."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Foogiano Associate Charged For July 4th Double Murder; Rapper Not Cooperating

The police are still questioning witnesses and suspects in Greenville, South Carolina where a double shooting erupted during a July 4th concert featuring Gucci Mane's latest artist, Foogiano.

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent Talks Giving Pop Smoke Advice On Writing About Death

Steven Victor declared "justice will definitely be served" in the murder case.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

SweatVictory

Kanye West Challenging President Trump For White House In 2020

Kanye West is going to put his billions to work as he makes a run for the White House.

Mike Winslow

by

JDD

Kanye West's Yeezy Company Receives Multimillion-Dollar Loan From Federal Government

PPP has been criticized for prioritizing well-financed corporations and Trump-connected companies over small businesses.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

AJ1

Rickey Smiley's Daughter Shot In Houston

Rickey Smiley is dealing with a family tragedy after his daughter was shot in Houston over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Jada Pinkett Smith's Mother Posts A Message Following August Alsina Scandal

Adrienne Banfield-Norris shares her thoughts on the situation.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BigMuff274

Charlamagne Tha God Tapped To Host New Talk Show On Comedy Central

The outspoken media figure is looking to "help move the culture forward."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Pharrell Premiering Gospel Series On Netflix

Pharrell Williams returned to his hometown in Virginia, to find some of the best gospel singers for a new Netflix TV series.

AllHipHop Staff

Kodak Black Apologizes To Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London For Disrespectful Comments

"Sometimes a man say things he doesn’t really mean."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BigMuff274