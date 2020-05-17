AllHipHop
Baltimore Declares "Mask Up" As Official COVID19 Anthem

Maria Myraine

Young artist Alexis "Chink" Harris' new song conveys a critical message as Maryland moves into Phase One of re-opening.

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this week Baltimore Mayor Jack Young held a press conference where young rapper Alexis “Chink” Harris, performed “Mask Up.”

The song reminds people of the importance of social distancing - especially since their “Stay at Home” order was lifted yesterday afternoon.

In its place is the “Safer-at-Home” public health advisory as declared by Governor Larry Hogan. As the state moves into Phase One, Chink's “Mask Up” delivered critical information.

The decision was made since Maryland “achieved the 14-day plateauing and decline of hospitalizations.” According to reports, the numbers are on a steady decline.

After a motivating performance, Mayor Young declared Chink’s “Mask Up’ as Baltimore’s official COVID-19 anthem. The key messaging in the song encourages continued social distancing and other safety precautions MD residents still need to take.

“Keep your mask on please. 6 feet! That’s what social distance means. So back up.”

With Phase One underway, it will be interesting to see how many continue to follow protocol. They’ll need to keep Harris’ “Mask Up” on repeat as a reminder.

“A lot of it depends on how everyone treats this first phase. If everyone goes crazy and does things that are unsafe, we’re going to balloon up and slow down the process," said Governor Larry Hogan.

