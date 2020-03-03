Bankroll Fresh To Be Honored At T.I.'s Trap Museum With Silent Party

The family of Bankroll Fresh and his record label Street Money Worldwide will celebrate the rap star's legacy with a brand new album, "In Bank We Trust."

(AllHipHop News) The family of the late Atlanta rapper Bankroll Fresh has confirmed the rapper's debut album will drop this week to mark the fourth anniversary of his death.

Bankroll Fresh was gunned down during a shoot-out with a rival rapper on March 5, 2016, outside of the Street Execs recording studio.

A suspect was arrested but never charged because the shooting was declared self-defense after video footage emerged showing Bankroll firing off the first shots.

Bankroll Fresh was on the rise thanks to collaborations with T.I. and Spodee, Travis Porter and others when his life was cut short.

His family kept his Street Money Worldwide record label active, and are planning to release In Bank We Trust on Wednesday (March 4th) to honor Bankroll Fresh's legacy.

"As long as his spiritual body operates in harmony, he is still alive. Still making his mark on the world and still carving out a legacy that makes me proud to call him my son, LONG LIVE BANKROLL," Bankroll Fresh's mom Terisa Price said.

To celebrate the release of In Bank We Trust, the family-oriented label is hosting a silent listening party at the Trap Museum tomorrow (March 3rd).

Bankroll's close friend Trinidad James will host the listening session, which will also feature a live mural painting performed by Raime Chapman.

The party will kick-off on at 7:00 PM.

Check out the tracklisting for In Bank We Trust:

1. Mind Body and Soul

2. Extra

3. Quarter Million

4. Feel Me Feat. Countup JT

5. Touch Feat Persona

6. Million Up Feat Boosie

7. Understand

8. Loyalty Is Real

9. See Me Feat Street Money Boochie

10. Playing Wit A check

11. Right On feat Quicktrip

12. Confessions Feat Ques