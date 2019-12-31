AllHipHop
Login

Barack Obama Makes Rapper Lizzo Cry

AllHipHop Staff
by

Rapper Lizzo had a breakthrough year, to say the least, especially now that Barack Obama is a fan.

(AllHipHop News) Lizzo was left in tears after former U.S. President Barack Obama included her tune Juice in a list of his favorite songs of 2019.

The ex POTUS has been sharing rundowns of his top picks of the past 12 months on his social media pages in recent days, with the rapper's catchy hit among his "favorite music of 2019."

"From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick," Obama tweeted alongside the list of 35 songs.

Following his tweet, Lizzo was quick to respond, admitting she'd had an emotional reaction to being included in the selection.

"I love you so much Mr. Obama," she tweeted. "Thanks for assisting me with my morning cry."

Obama also shared an additional list of three TV shows he "considered as powerful as movies, with "Unbelievable," "Fleabag" and "Watchmen" making the cut.

After being made aware of "Watchmen's" inclusion on the list, its star Regina King took to Twitter to respond, sharing a GIF of Obama wiping a tear from his eye and writing: "How you feel when your show makes your favorite President's 'list of favorites'."

Comments
Skillz Ends The Decade With The 2019 "Rap Up"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Prayshine
PrayshineI know Skillz started the yearly rap up but I'll wait for the dogg Uncle Murda! No disrespect but Murda funny wit it!!!
Offset Reacts To Migos Making Barack Obama's "Favorite Music Of 2019" List
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Lil Durk Reportedly Denied Entry Into The Bahamas
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Foxy Brown Blasts DJ Envy Over Comments About Her Music Career
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
9
Last Reply· by
Swissoatl
SwissoatlU mad she sold more than ur fave?
Is Drake Sending Shots To His Rap Peers With Benny The Butcher Lyrics?
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
Wise Art
Wise ArtWhere is Dame when you need the culture vulture speech.
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Refuses To Pay For Adopted Child's Prayer
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
9
Last Reply· by
tyfromthechi
tyfromthechiWhy not just pay them he made a profit it will cost him nothing to give up a few bucks
Juicy J Apologizes For Inspiring Drug Use
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedWhat a trash way to repent.
Offset Accused Of Owing For Jewelry - Again
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Charlie234
Charlie234This isn’t good for his image at all, his team should be able to sort this kinda thing out before it gets public.…
Did Kanye West Respond To Drake's Viral Interview?
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDFunny how rappers say stuff like they always down to battle but when MCs show up at they doorstep they super quiet. Lupe…
Mariah Carey Becomes First Artist To Earn A No. 1 Single In Four Different Decades
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
melexchi
melexchihttps://thenaijainfo.com/top-10-richest-musician-in-the-world-2019/