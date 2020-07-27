Battle Rapper LB da Boss Missing After Capsizing In Lake

According to various social media posts made by Norristown rapper Bill Collector and other fans, fellow emcee LB da Boss has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

(AllHipHop News) While many are still buzzing after this past weekend’s Gates of the Garden Atlanta “Open the Gates III” card, where Nu Jerzey Twork and Prep battled in a surprise two on two battle against Chef Trez and A-Ward.

But another shake-up in the battle world is getting little to no attention at all: battle rapper LB da Boss is missing after capsizing in a lake in Pennsylvania.

According to various social media posts made by Norristown rapper Bill Collector and other fans, fellow emcee LB da Boss has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

The Staten Island rapper went missing after a fishing trip in French Creek State Park’s Hopewell Lake. He was casting rods with Bill Collector and another partner when the small boat capsized.

The URL rapper and another person were secured, but LB is still missing.

Multiple water rescue crews were sent out on Sunday night and Monday morning, surveying the park near the border between Berks and Chester counties.

According to the WFMZ.com, the rescue team was tapped 5:30 p.m. (around dusk) to search for the lyricist. The team kept looking until 3:00 a.m. Monday morning. They resumed the search at 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Though they have searched the lake and the shoreline, there still has been no progress (at the time of publishing).

Hopewell Lake is a a 68-acre (28 ha) warm water lake and 20 feet at its deepest.

Some fans have already started sending in their condolences, one even alleging through rumor that he was murdered.

Others are just sending up their prayers.

With a career battle record of 25 contests, LB da Boss battle mostly on Gates of the Garden and Spittaz Battle League.