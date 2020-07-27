AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Battle Rapper LB da Boss Missing After Capsizing In Lake

Kershaw St. Jawnson

According to various social media posts made by Norristown rapper Bill Collector and other fans, fellow emcee LB da Boss has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

(AllHipHop News) While many are still buzzing after this past weekend’s Gates of the Garden Atlanta “Open the Gates III” card, where Nu Jerzey Twork and Prep battled in a surprise two on two battle against Chef Trez and A-Ward.

But another shake-up in the battle world is getting little to no attention at all: battle rapper LB da Boss is missing after capsizing in a lake in Pennsylvania.

However, AllHipHop is committed to shedding light on anything important to the culture.

According to various social media posts made by Norristown rapper Bill Collector and other fans, fellow emcee LB da Boss has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

The Staten Island rapper went missing after a fishing trip in French Creek State Park’s Hopewell Lake. He was casting rods with Bill Collector and another partner when the small boat capsized. 

The URL rapper and another person were secured, but LB is still missing.

Multiple water rescue crews were sent out on Sunday night and Monday morning, surveying the park near the border between Berks and Chester counties. 

According to the WFMZ.com, the rescue team was tapped 5:30 p.m. (around dusk) to search for the lyricist. The team kept looking until 3:00 a.m. Monday morning. They resumed the search at 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. 

Though they have searched the lake and the shoreline, there still has been no progress (at the time of publishing).

Hopewell Lake is a a 68-acre (28 ha) warm water lake and 20 feet at its deepest.

Some fans have already started sending in their condolences, one even alleging through rumor that he was murdered.

Others are just sending up their prayers.

With a career battle record of 25 contests, LB da Boss battle mostly on Gates of the Garden and Spittaz Battle League.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jermaine Dupri Left Devastated After Artists Reject Charity Song

Superstar producer Jermaine Dupri explained how a few rejections from some big-name artists have inspired him to continue making a song for charity.

AllHipHop Staff

Florida Rapper 9lokknine Charged With Second-Degree Murder

9lokknine faces new charges after a shooting incident in Orlando.

Maria Myraine

Fivio Foreign: I Was Mad Pop Smoke's Suspected Killers Got Locked Up

The Columbia recording artist says he wants the alleged gunmen on the street.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Ciara And Russell Wilson Reveal First Pics Of Baby Boy Win Wilson

Break out the balloons, streamers, and confetti! One of Hip-Hop’s favorite couples has welcomed another life into the world.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Bryan "Birdman" Williams Finally Unloads Luxurious Miami Mansion

The Cash Money mogul has finally found a buyer for his ultra-luxurious mansion on the water in Miami.

AllHipHop Staff

Biz Markie Hospitalized With Serious Illness

There's no telling how long BIz Markie will be in the hospital due to an unknown illness.

Maria Myraine

Wiley Could Go To Jail For Anti-Semitic Tweets

Wiley had some unkind words for the Jewish community over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Rap Video Shoot Turns Into A Double-Homicide In Baton Rouge

The cops in Baton Rouge are looking for the suspects who shot and killed two people during a video shoot earlier in the week.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Aname

Mike Tyson & Roy Jones, Jr.: Promoter Don King Tells What Nobody Else Is Saying

The greatest boxing promotor Don King offers his words of wisdom on Mike Tyson and Roy Jones, Jr.

AllHipHop Staff

Meek Mill Single Again After Breakup With Milano Harris

The Philly rapper just announced he's split up with fashion designer Milano.

Mike Winslow

by

Tra_mo