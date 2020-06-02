Battle Rapper Serius Jones Arrested; Accused Of Human Trafficking And Pimping

Battle rapper Serius Jones was arrested on human trafficking and pimping charges.

(AllHipHop News) At the top of February and the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, battle rapper Serius Jones was arrested on human trafficking and pimping charges.

The Jersey rapper, whose real name is Saleem Bligen, made a name for himself outside of battle rap when he went viral after getting punched in the face by Math Hoffa during a URLtv Summer Madness 3 in 2013.

According to Mercury News, he was charged in January on an eight-count criminal complaint that included in addition to the aforementioned charges, assault, robbery, and several other felonies. He was arrested on February 6th by the Walnut Creek police, currently sitting in the Contra Costa County jail.

It is alleged that between July 31st and October 15th of 2019 he “did willfully and unlawfully deprive and/or violate the personal liberty” of an unnamed woman by forcing her into prostitution.

Things came to a halt last fall when Serius Jones allegedly assaulted the same woman “by means likely to produce great bodily injury,” and stole her 2007 Lexus.

According to the court records, the day he was to be arrested, the battle rapper threatened her and attempted to stop her from working with authorities.

Ironically, the alleged pimping happened around the time when he faced Math Hoffa in a grudge match on Rare Breed Entertainment (Aug. 31st) six years after getting physically attacked by the Brooklyn bully.

ARP, the owner of RBE had been setting Jones up lovely with a few choice plates and tried to get him a legal bag of money, but it did not work out. In 2019, he even was set up to battle Ill Will, one of the top emcees in the game, but the vet did not win that one either.

As he sits in the Cali jail, we hope the charges prove not to be true. He's still rapping. Check it out below.