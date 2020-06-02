AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Battle Rapper Serius Jones Arrested; Accused Of Human Trafficking And Pimping

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Battle rapper Serius Jones was arrested on human trafficking and pimping charges.

(AllHipHop News) At the top of February and the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, battle rapper Serius Jones was arrested on human trafficking and pimping charges.

The Jersey rapper, whose real name is Saleem Bligen, made a name for himself outside of battle rap when he went viral after getting punched in the face by Math Hoffa during a URLtv Summer Madness 3 in 2013.

According to Mercury News, he was charged in January on an eight-count criminal complaint that included in addition to the aforementioned charges, assault, robbery, and several other felonies. He was arrested on February 6th by the Walnut Creek police, currently sitting in the Contra Costa County jail.

It is alleged that between July 31st and October 15th of 2019 he “did willfully and unlawfully deprive and/or violate the personal liberty” of an unnamed woman by forcing her into prostitution.

Things came to a halt last fall when Serius Jones allegedly assaulted the same woman “by means likely to produce great bodily injury,” and stole her 2007 Lexus.

According to the court records, the day he was to be arrested, the battle rapper threatened her and attempted to stop her from working with authorities.

Ironically, the alleged pimping happened around the time when he faced Math Hoffa in a grudge match on Rare Breed Entertainment (Aug. 31st) six years after getting physically attacked by the Brooklyn bully.

ARP, the owner of RBE had been setting Jones up lovely with a few choice plates and tried to get him a legal bag of money, but it did not work out. In 2019, he even was set up to battle Ill Will, one of the top emcees in the game, but the vet did not win that one either.

As he sits in the Cali jail, we hope the charges prove not to be true. He's still rapping. Check it out below. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Dre Applauds White People For Protesting George Floyd's Death

Dr. Dre sat down with rap star Lil Wayne to discuss politics on the 6th episode of Young Money radio.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Ponting_jack

Jay-Z Releases Statement On The Murder Of George Floyd & Prosecution Of His Killers

The Roc Nation boss is calling on Attorney General Keith Ellison to indict all four cops involved in the case.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nicki Minaj & The Barbz Take On Cops Who Killed George Floyd

Nicki Minaj just called on The Barbz to cause unrest until the four cops involved in George Floyd's murder are brought to justice.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

illseed

Meek Mill & Michael Rubin's Reform Alliance Calls For Arrest Of All Officers Involved In George Floyd's Murder

"This grave injustice must be addressed immediately."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JoEmily

Tokyo Jetz Sobs Over Insensitive George Floyd Joke

Tokyo Jetz clowned George Floyd's death and now she's begging her fans for forgiveness.

Mike Winslow

by

ZUBU7

Billionaire Or Not: Bob Johnson Wants His 40 Acres And A Mule

Black billionaire Michael Jordan is making statements about race in America, and now the man that preceded him in entering that elite financial fraternity, Bob Johnson is calling for reparations.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Rihanna Overwhelmed By George Floyd's Murder

RiRi vented on social media about the state of America and the outrageous death of George Floyd at the hands of some cops in Minneapolis.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ChuckTownAssociate.

Snoop Dogg Just Eats Remix Leads To Millions For Rapper

A great depression is not enough to sink the value of rap star Snoop Dogg.

Mike Winslow

Trae Tha Truth And Bun B Lead March In Houston

Trae tha Truth and Bun B have lined up some powerful politicians and influential locals for a rally in Houston at City Hall tomorrow to protest the death of George Floyd.

Mike Winslow

Spike Lee Fears Donald Trump May End Up Killing People

Spike Lee believes Donald Trump's medical advice is going to lead to deaths of thousands of people.

AllHipHop Staff