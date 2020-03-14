AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Bay Area Rapper A-Wax Arrested As Murder Suspect

AllHipHop Staff

Bay Area rappper A-Wax, ran into some trouble this past week in connection to a homicide.

(AllHipHop News) Bay Area rapper A-Wax was arrested on a murder warrant March 10, in connection to a homicide investigation.

A-Wax, whose real name is Aaron Scott Doppie, was charged with three felony counts related to alleged possession of a loaded gun and two large-capacity magazines after they were located during the arrest.

A-Wax’s attorney Paul Alaga told The Mercury News that the weapons were “nowhere near” the rapper and that the charges were based on “pure speculation.”

The rapper’s bail was set at $1.1 million. No details have been revealed about the homicide investigation.

A-Wax's bail hearing is set to take place on March 27th but maybe rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns, since Monday, March 16th, Contra Costa County courts will be closed for two weeks.

A-Wax has two prior convictions which include manslaughter and burglary in the state of Washington.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coronavirus Halts Boosie Badazz' Big Bash In Baton Rouge

Reps for Boosie Badazz said they are working hard to reschedule the rap star's annual bash after postponing it over the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

Travis Scott Wins Lawsuit Battle Over Crashed Lamborghini

On December 31, 2017, Travis Scott was in a horrible car crash on his way to Diddy’s house for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve night party when he crashed his rented Lamborghini Aventador.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

cartoonhdapk

Rapper Drake Tells Judge He's Too Busy For Assault Lawsuit

Drake asked a presiding judge to push back his scheduled trial date because he simply does not have the time to go to court.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Trippyaintdead

Waka Flocka Says He Would Annihilate Nas & KRS-One On An 808 Beat

The reality show star explains when the "wack rapper" wins.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Southcidal3

Chief Keef Cuffed In Mexico

Chief Keef found himself in some kind of trouble in Mexico!

AllHipHop Staff

Woman Who Blamed Casanova For Breaking Her Jaw Drops Lawsuit

Casanova managed to escape what could have been an expensive lawsuit after he allegedly broke a woman's jaw in a diner.

AllHipHop Staff

Jay-Z Responds To Criticism Of His NFL Deal On Jay Electronica's 'A Written Testimony'

Hov has words for people that believe he betrayed Black people.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357

DaBaby Sued by Alleged Slap Victim

The young woman DaBaby allegedly slapped is suing for $30,000 in damages.

AllHipHop Staff

Cut Of All Cardi B Profits Could Go To Humiliated Tattooed Guy

A guy who claims he was humiliated when Cardi B used his back on her mixtape cover is going after all of the money she has made since its release.

Nolan Strong