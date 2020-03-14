Bay Area Rapper A-Wax Arrested As Murder Suspect

Bay Area rappper A-Wax, ran into some trouble this past week in connection to a homicide.

(AllHipHop News) Bay Area rapper A-Wax was arrested on a murder warrant March 10, in connection to a homicide investigation.

A-Wax, whose real name is Aaron Scott Doppie, was charged with three felony counts related to alleged possession of a loaded gun and two large-capacity magazines after they were located during the arrest.

A-Wax’s attorney Paul Alaga told The Mercury News that the weapons were “nowhere near” the rapper and that the charges were based on “pure speculation.”

The rapper’s bail was set at $1.1 million. No details have been revealed about the homicide investigation.

A-Wax's bail hearing is set to take place on March 27th but maybe rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns, since Monday, March 16th, Contra Costa County courts will be closed for two weeks.

A-Wax has two prior convictions which include manslaughter and burglary in the state of Washington.