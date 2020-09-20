AllHipHop
Bay Area Rapper Tay Way Killed In Broad Daylight Shooting

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Police are looking for three suspects who shot and killed rapper Tay Way over the weekend.

(AllHipHop News) A popular Bay Area rapper was gunned down over the weekend in a brazen shooting.

On Friday, September 18th, rapper Tay Way, whose real name is Lamonta Butcher, was murdered in Richmond, CA, in a shooting that left two others injured.

While the popular emcee lost his life, the two other victims have already been released from the hospital.

The local law enforcement says that the gunplay started right before 12:00 pm around the intersection of Macdonald Ave and Fourth Street in Richmond’s Iron Triangle neighborhood.

Police officers were called to the scene once a Shotspotter activation of 17 gunshots. Once they arrived on the scene, Tay Way was already dead, according to Capt. Al Walle.

Tay Way had just been filming himself hanging around the way. Minutes after posting this video on his social media, he was shot.

There were witnesses to the shooting who reported that the gunmen shop the rapper from their vehicle.

Tay Way burst on the scene in Richmond 2010. In July, he released an album entitled, Rich City Host. His songs “F##k it Up” and "Run With This" were big hit for his fans.

Fans took to Twitter to give their condolences and share their disbelief.

The tweets were both heartfelt and endearing.

“If I was your school colleague, I might not know what you are bearing up under. I am so sorry for the level of violence, wariness, and loss you and your neighbors carry. #RIPTayWay - May his memory be a blessing despite the violence of his loss.”

