BBC Dropping New Documentary About Nipsey Hussle's Murder

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The Mysterious Murder of Nipsey aims to detail the many theories around why Eric Holder even had a gun and heart to shoot down the rapper.

(AllHipHop News) Documentary after documentary has been produced delving into the deaths of many slain rappers, with Biggie and Tupac being the most popular of the batch.

Now, after only a year after his death, the BBC will take a stab at the tragic murder of Nipsey Hussle.

Chopped down far too soon, Nip died in the same community that he was born and raised.

He was so embedded in the social and economic development of the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles, that he founded the Vector 90 workspace, the Marathon Clothing store and bought up property — staffing it with people from the community.

His investment in the dreams of people made the GRAMMY-nominated artist more beloved than anyone in modern-day Hip-Hop history.

Which is why his death was so tragic… and would make for an interesting documentary.

The forth-coming "The Mysterious Murder of Nipsey Hussle" is set to unpack the vague circumstances surrounding his untimely demise.

It will look at Eric Holder, the 29-year-old alleged gang-banger. who allegedly murdered the rapper.

It will talk also to witnesses who testified about Holder, his dispute with Nipsey Hussle in the parking lot and how the two exchanged words before the ultimate confrontation that ended his life.

"The Mysterious Murder of Nipsey" aims to detail the many theories around why Holder even needed two guns to shoot down the rapper.

The documentary will appear on the BBC iPlayer on Thursday, March 26th.

