AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Bel-Air Athletics Presents "Black Solidary" Shirt To Raise Money For Racial Justice Organizations

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Black Lives Matter Foundation, Equal Justice Initiative, and Black Futures Lab will benefit from the sales.

(AllHipHop News) In April, Will Smith's Bel-Air Athletics teamed with DJ D-Nice to sell limited-edition hoodies as a fundraiser to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Bel-Air Athletics is now standing in solidarity against systemic racism and police brutality.

The sports-inspired brand announced it released a unisex Black Solidarity Tee. 100% of proceeds from the shirt will be donated to Black Lives Matter, Equal Justice Initiative, and Black Futures Lab.

image001

Black Lives Matter Foundation is an international organization. Its mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities. 

The Equal Justice Initiative's goal is to end mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States. EJI is committed to challenging racial and economic injustice and protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society. 

Black Futures Lab works to transform Black communities, build Black political power, and change the way that power operates on local, statewide, and national levels. The charitable "Black Solidarity Tee" ($40) is now available for purchase at belairathletics.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

André 3000 Presents Limited Edition Shirts In Support Of Movement For Black Lives

"This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism... BLACK LIVES MATTER."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Travis Scott Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over "Highest In The Room"

The former Number One song is at the center of a legal dispute.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

techguider

The Recording Academy Renames & Redefines Certain Rap/R&B Grammy Categories

The nomination process for the Best New Artist field was also altered.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Calls On Her Fans To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor

Tamika Mallory wants citizens to call Kentucky officials.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BellaMay

Pop Smoke's Posthumous Album Pushed Back Until July

A new track titled “Make It Rain” is on the way.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kodak Black Teases New Album From Prison

Kodak Black is releasing a brand new album, despite being locked up in prison on gun charges

AllHipHop Staff

Nicki Minaj & Tekashi 6ix9ine Link For "Trollz" To Support George Floyd

Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine have teamed up once again and this time they're donating the proceeds of their song "Trollz" to help out George Floyd protesters.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

SamanthaBalmer

J. Cole Planning To Release 2014 Protest Anthem

J. Cole's 2014 protest anthem over Michael Brown's death is getting a re-release.

AllHipHop Staff

Black NASCAR Bubba Wallace Drives Black Lives Matter Race Car

A new day is dawning on NASCAR. The Confederate Flag has finally been banned and Bubba Wallace is driving a Black Lives Matter race car!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Ava Duvernay Launches New Project To Watch Cops

The legendary actress just announced a new fund and initiative to keep track of police injustice and malpractice around the U.S.

AllHipHop Staff

by

SamanthaBalmer