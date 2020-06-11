Bel-Air Athletics Presents "Black Solidary" Shirt To Raise Money For Racial Justice Organizations

Black Lives Matter Foundation, Equal Justice Initiative, and Black Futures Lab will benefit from the sales.

(AllHipHop News) In April, Will Smith's Bel-Air Athletics teamed with DJ D-Nice to sell limited-edition hoodies as a fundraiser to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Bel-Air Athletics is now standing in solidarity against systemic racism and police brutality.

The sports-inspired brand announced it released a unisex Black Solidarity Tee. 100% of proceeds from the shirt will be donated to Black Lives Matter, Equal Justice Initiative, and Black Futures Lab.

Black Lives Matter Foundation is an international organization. Its mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities.

The Equal Justice Initiative's goal is to end mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States. EJI is committed to challenging racial and economic injustice and protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society.

Black Futures Lab works to transform Black communities, build Black political power, and change the way that power operates on local, statewide, and national levels. The charitable "Black Solidarity Tee" ($40) is now available for purchase at belairathletics.com.