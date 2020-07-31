AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Present Black Soprano Family Mixtape

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The BSF leader declares himself the "best rapper alive."

(AllHipHop News) Griselda emcee Benny The Butcher and his Black Soprano Family imprint teamed up with DJ Drama for a new Gangsta Grillz project. The 8-track Da Respected Sopranos arrived today (July 31).

“As the best rapper alive, this is a dream come true to me. A dream that started in my head in 2011 while I was in prison. The seeds were planted while I was at Elmira correctional facility and when I was released in 2012, I’ve spent every day since working to bring this vision to fruition," states Benny.

The Buffalo native continues, “It’s been one of my dreams to do a label deal and put my homies in position to win. I want to expose the talent from my area and I want to expose the world to the talent they may not have heard unless I bring it to you." 

BSF Gangsta Grillz Digital Artwork

Benny is helping to introduce the Black Soprano Family roster with the new mixtape. BSF also consists of Rick Hyde, Heem, LoveBoat Luciano, Jonesy, FlexxBaby, Young World, and DJ Shay.

“This Gangsta Grillz tape was a dope experience, I just wanted to show the world what I could do, and I got more left in the clip. I really came from the streets so I’m just telling my story," says Heem.

Rick Hyde adds, "Linking with Drama was fire, I just wanted to go in on every track, this is a competition for me and killing every track is my goal. Drama is legendary and BSF is synonymous with street music, the combination just makes sense.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

Wiley Relents And Apologizes After Being Banned From The Internet

Wiley must be feeling the heat. After days of trashing Jewish people and getting himself banned from every major social media platform, the rapper is apologizing.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Beyoncé Releases "Already" Music Video From 'Black Is King' Film

A deluxe version of 'The Lion King: The Gift' is now available too.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Post Malone Has Problems With Mandates To Wear A Mask To Prevent Coronavirus

Post Malone loves playing the borderline of being a rap star and a rebellious rock star, and he parroted a GOP talking point further adding to the hysteria around protecting the public.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Swirl Films Secures Life Rights Of Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell

The world will get to learn more about his influence on the entertainment industry and his community-driven activism.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jaden Explains Struggle With Anxiety During Pandemic

Jaden opened up about his mental health during the pandemic during a recent interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Jermaine Dupri Posts Misleading Hot 100 Chart Stats For Bow Wow's Career

The So So Def label founder asks, "What we talking bout???????"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Really2020

Westside Gunn Plans Debut LP On Shady Records

Westside Gunn continues with the onslaught of dope music.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

illseed

Akademiks Talks Calling The Police On Meek Mill Over "Green Light" Comment

For months, rappers have been saying the blogger is connected to law enforcement.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

KINGMufasa