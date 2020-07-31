Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Present Black Soprano Family Mixtape

The BSF leader declares himself the "best rapper alive."

(AllHipHop News) Griselda emcee Benny The Butcher and his Black Soprano Family imprint teamed up with DJ Drama for a new Gangsta Grillz project. The 8-track Da Respected Sopranos arrived today (July 31).

“As the best rapper alive, this is a dream come true to me. A dream that started in my head in 2011 while I was in prison. The seeds were planted while I was at Elmira correctional facility and when I was released in 2012, I’ve spent every day since working to bring this vision to fruition," states Benny.

The Buffalo native continues, “It’s been one of my dreams to do a label deal and put my homies in position to win. I want to expose the talent from my area and I want to expose the world to the talent they may not have heard unless I bring it to you."

Benny is helping to introduce the Black Soprano Family roster with the new mixtape. BSF also consists of Rick Hyde, Heem, LoveBoat Luciano, Jonesy, FlexxBaby, Young World, and DJ Shay.

“This Gangsta Grillz tape was a dope experience, I just wanted to show the world what I could do, and I got more left in the clip. I really came from the streets so I’m just telling my story," says Heem.

Rick Hyde adds, "Linking with Drama was fire, I just wanted to go in on every track, this is a competition for me and killing every track is my goal. Drama is legendary and BSF is synonymous with street music, the combination just makes sense.”