Benny The Butcher Gets His Own Label: “This Is A Dream Come True"

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Benny The Butcher links up with Entertainment One to launch his own label Black Soprano Family.

(AllHipHop News) Congrats should be going to Benny The Butcher as the ink is drying on his new global label deal with Entertainment One. The label is called Benny’s Black Soprano Family imprint will push out new music as soon as this year.

And fans can’t wait.

The label’s roster is choc-full of fire artists including BSF artists Heem & Rick Hyde whose new song “Da Mob” featuring Benny. The song will be from the upcoming project, “Benny The Butcher & DJ Drama Presents: Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Sopranos, scheduled to be released in June.

Benny says, “This is a dream come true to me. A dream that started in my head in 2011 while I was in prison. The seeds were planted while I was at Elmira correctional facility and when I was released in 2012, I’ve spent every day since working to bring this vision to fruition.”

He continues, “It’s been one of my dreams to do a label deal and put my homies in position to win. I want to expose the talent from my area and I want to expose the world to the talent they may not have heard unless it was brought to you by Black Soprano Family."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q67CMEF270E

According to the team, this will then be followed by a Black Soprano Family label compilation project where Benny will introduce the rest of his BSF roster.

But’s talk about who we know.

We know that The Griselda collective has taken over the industry bringing people back to an authentic style of Hip-Hop that represents not just originality but also the urban jungle.

“What Benny has done to keep his work in the forefront since 2009 has been incredible," said Sean Stevenson, eOne’s EVP, and GM, Music. “eOne is driven by great talent and having BSF in the family only adds to what we can do now. This first track is the start of more big things to come from Benny, Rick Hyde and Heem, and we are proud to be playing a part in it.” 

