Benny the Butcher Looking For New Rappers With Features Challenge

Fatima Barrie

Benny the Butcher is on the lookout for three rappers for his new challenge.

(AllHipHop News) Benny the Butcher recently announced the “Butcher Feature Challenge” on his Instagram page.

The Griselda rapper is on the search for the next big thing. But in this case, three winners.

He opened the video stating, “This for all the dudes who swear they nice, who swear they next, who tryna take their career to the next level, but they ain’t got the paper to do it.”

Rappers interested in participating in the “Butcher Feature Challenge” have to send a song with an open verse for Benny to hop on.

The open verse song has to be sent to a specific email, along with a $100 entry fee to a specific cash app account.

The second and third place winners will be flown out to Cleveland, Ohio to open up for Benny at his show on March 28th.

The grand prize winner will get to record a song with the rapper.

Not only will Benny the Butcher listen to entrants songs, but so will his boys Rasheed, Citi Boy, and Westside Gunn. The contest ends Wednesday, March 11th.

