AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Benzino, Coolio Set "Love Goals" On Oprah's OWN Network

Fatima Barrie

Oprah's new series about rappers and their relationship struggles just premiered on OWN.

(AllHipHop News) A new unscripted reality show premiered on Oprah Winfrey's OWN network and it features two well-known hip-hop stars.

"Love Goals" is a series that features celebrity couples who work through their relationship issues with family and relationship therapist, Spirit.

Spirit has been seen on "Dr. Drew: On Call," "‘The Bill Cunningham Show," and "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show." She also hosts "The Daily Helpline."

According to Oprah.com, five couples will face challenges ranging from “fame and power, to overcoming infidelity, childhood trauma and communication issues.”

The celebrity couples will participate in an intense two-week therapy program intended to repair their relationships.

"Love Goals" stars Coolio and his fiancé Mimi Ivey, Dee Dee “Spinderella” Roper and Quenton “Q” Coleman, Benzino and Althea Heart, Dwayne “Money” Bowe and Theresa Bowe, and Sunday Carter and Breyon Williams.

The show is from Irwin Entertainment, which also produced reality shows such as "Celebrity Rehab" and "Couples Therapy."

Tina Perry, the president of OWN, said in a statement, “Spirit’s healing approach to mending and strengthening relationships in this new weekly series will make for great television."

Love Goals premiered on Saturday, March 7. Take a look at some of last night's highlights. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Post Malone Squashes Rumors He's Binging On Drugs

Post Malone denied he's hooked on drugs after a video surfaced of the singer falling to the ground.

AllHipHop Staff

Trinidad Authorities Shocked By Nicki's Husband Sex Offender Status

Nicki Minaj’s husband didn’t let U.S. authorities know about his visit to Nicki Minaj’s hometown.

Fatima Barrie

Azriel Clary Claims R. Kelly Forced Her To Eat Her Feces

R. Kelly reportedly forced his ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary to eat her fecal matter.

Fatima Barrie

Nick Cannon: Our Beef "Might Have Gotten A Little Too Intense" For Eminem & 50 Cent

Do you want to see Fiddy trade jokes with Mariah Carey's ex-husband?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

Kendrick Lamar Launches A New "At Service" Company

K-Dot took to social to announce his partnership with friend and collaborator Dave Free present to the world what they are calling an “at service company.”

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

KIMSPICE

TikTok Denies Fat-Shaming Lizzo And Restores Her Bathing Suit Pics

TikTok admitted they removed Lizzo's posts, but not because of her weight.

AllHipHop Staff

Kafani Accused Of Threatening His Girl In Million Dollar Fraud Case

Instagram gets rapper Kafani's bail revoked and puts his ex-girlfriend in danger!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Rev Run Was A Bundle Of Nerves Before Aerosmith Reunion With Run-DMC

Rev Run explains how DMC had to calm him down before the legendary rap group reunited with Aerosmith during the Grammy's.

AllHipHop Staff

Nicki Minaj's Husband Sex Offender Registration Case Dismissed In L.A.

Nicki Minaj's husband got his sex offender registration case dismissed Friday.

Fatima Barrie