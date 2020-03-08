Benzino, Coolio Set "Love Goals" On Oprah's OWN Network

Oprah's new series about rappers and their relationship struggles just premiered on OWN.

(AllHipHop News) A new unscripted reality show premiered on Oprah Winfrey's OWN network and it features two well-known hip-hop stars.

"Love Goals" is a series that features celebrity couples who work through their relationship issues with family and relationship therapist, Spirit.

Spirit has been seen on "Dr. Drew: On Call," "‘The Bill Cunningham Show," and "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show." She also hosts "The Daily Helpline."

According to Oprah.com, five couples will face challenges ranging from “fame and power, to overcoming infidelity, childhood trauma and communication issues.”

The celebrity couples will participate in an intense two-week therapy program intended to repair their relationships.

"Love Goals" stars Coolio and his fiancé Mimi Ivey, Dee Dee “Spinderella” Roper and Quenton “Q” Coleman, Benzino and Althea Heart, Dwayne “Money” Bowe and Theresa Bowe, and Sunday Carter and Breyon Williams.

The show is from Irwin Entertainment, which also produced reality shows such as "Celebrity Rehab" and "Couples Therapy."

Tina Perry, the president of OWN, said in a statement, “Spirit’s healing approach to mending and strengthening relationships in this new weekly series will make for great television."

Love Goals premiered on Saturday, March 7. Take a look at some of last night's highlights.