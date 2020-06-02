Bernice A. King Announces Nationwide Online Protest In Response To George Floyd's Murder

The daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King is organizing in the name of justice.

(AllHipHop News) Dr. Bernice A. King, the CEO of The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, is launching a nationwide online protest as a response to the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The daughter of MLK is calling on people of all races to take part in the social media demonstration by using the hashtag #OnlineProtest. The King Center is also presenting a live stream for the next 7 days, starting June 2 at 7 pm Eastern ET at kingcenter.org.

“We wanted to organize the #OnlineProtest to give everybody, everywhere a tangible way to contribute in the fight against systemic racism that plagues this nation and to join in the work for true peace which my father says, 'is not merely the absence of tension, but the presence of justice,'” says Bernice King.

The #OnlineProtest will feature influential speakers and provide a specific initiative to rally behind. The goal is for that critical work to help ensure that George Floyd’s life does not become just another statistic.

"On the eve of the #OnlineProtest, I think about George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter. I was 5 years old when my father was killed by law enforcement. I know that pain, I know that void, I know the journey of anger, I know what people are feeling. I feel it," adds King.

She continued, "Fortunately, I grew up in a household of nonviolence, and I subscribe to it as the ultimate solution to the way forward. We can’t do it any other way. With the #OnlineProtest, we will leverage technology to organize in a nonviolent way for a better future.”