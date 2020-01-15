AllHipHop
Bernie Sanders Supports Cardi B Becoming A Politician

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The United States Senator believes the superstar can bring her personal experience to DC.

(AllHipHop News) Will Cardi B actually run for public office one day? The Grammy-winning music artist recently expressed her interest in possibly seeking a seat in the House of Representatives or the Senate. 

Earlier this week, Cardi tweeted, "I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress." She then got an influential co-sign from one of the current 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

Senator Bernie Sanders told TMZ, "Cardi B is deeply concerned about what's happening in the country. She knows what it's like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics."

Cardi has been a huge supporter of Sanders' progressive "Feel The Bern" movement. The stripper-turned-rapper even sat down with the Vermont-based politician for a discussion about issues such as police brutality, immigration, health care, student debt, taxes, wages, and voting.

