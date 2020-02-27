AllHipHop
Bernie Sanders Taps Public Enemy For Los Angeles Rally

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The legendary rap group will perform at the event two days before a big election.

(AllHipHop News) Super Tuesday of the 2020 Democratic Primary is scheduled for March 3. California is one of the states that is giving its citizens the chance to vote for a presidential candidate on that date.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is currently leading the polls in CA (27.5%). However, Sanders is still bringing in some heavy Hip Hop backup for support in Los Angeles this weekend.

On Thursday night, the Sanders campaign announced an LA rally featuring Public Enemy. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will also be joined at the event by comedian Sarah Silverman and actor Dick Van Dyke. 

"Lemme say this to those reading this... having been to 115 countries this planet is on a spin cycle. Rinsed. These political hogwashes are no longer a USA discussion - it’s a 2020 Earthizen one," tweeted PE frontman Chuck D.

He also added, "I don’t expect anything... however I do know that this administration now is fit to kill something. Even if you clear to see things... your social surroundings will have civil cataracts."

Public Enemy is one of many rap acts to endorse Senator Sanders for President of the United States. Killer Mike, Cardi B, T.I., Bun B, Vic Mensa, Lil Yachty, and Noname have endorsed the self-described Democratic Socialist. 

Sanders has already won 2020 primaries in New Hampshire and Nevada. His LA rally will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center with doors opening at 3 pm. 

