BET To Air 'No Limit Chronicles' Docuseries Covering The History Of Master P & No Limit Records

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Third Coast soldiers are ready to reflect on their rags-to-riches story.

(AllHipHop News) Percy "Master P" Miller laid out a blueprint for southern rappers to become entertainment moguls. The New Orleans native, who was raised in the Calliope Projects, built an estimated net worth of $200 million through the success of the No Limit brand.

BET is now set to explore the rise of the record label with a new five-part docuseries titled No Limit Chronicles. Master P, Romeo Miller, Snoop Dogg, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, Mystikal, Fiend, and Mr. Serv-On provided commentary for the program.

During its commerical and cultural height in the late 1990s, No Limit Records put out Master P's multi-platinum albums Ghetto D (1997) and MP da Last Don (1998). Both LPs reached #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. 

In 1998, the company released over 20 projects including Snoop Dogg's Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told, Silkk the Shocker's Charge It 2 da Game, and Mystikal's Ghetto Fabulous. The following year saw more than a dozen No Limit releases hit stores.

No Limit Chronicles is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, July 29, at 9 pm ET/PT on BET. Master P and Romeo Miller for No Limit are credited as executive producers along with Tara Long for eOne as well as Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez for Creature Films.

