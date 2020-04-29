Beyoncé And Megan Thee Stallion Drop "Savage" Remix

Meg Thee Stallion struck gold by enlisting her Houstonian sister, Beyoncé to hop on her the remix of her hit song, "Savage."

(AllHipHop News) Two of the most savage chicks in the game just created audio mayhem by dropping the remix to Megan Thee Stallion’s massive hit in the middle of a pandemic.

Yes… the mandate is for folk to social distance, shelter-at-home, remain in quarantine, but nowhere are they saying that we can’t get our sexy on.

We should have known it was coming.

Both women, Beyoncé and Meg thee Stallion, are from Texas. The rumor is that everything in Texas is “big.”

The song proves that the saying might be right.

To make the song even more epic means that proceeds from the track will go to COVID-19 relief efforts in Houston, Texas.

Check out what fans are saying about the “Savage” remix:

black boy bulletin @theblackboyblog