Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez & Awkwafina Snubbed For 2020 Academy Award Nominations

(AllHipHop News) The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced this morning (January 13). Todd Phillips' psychological thriller Joker earned 11 nods. Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, The Irishman, and 1917 were recognized 10 times, respectively.

As always, the entertainment media is just as interested in the movies and performers that were passed over for a nomination as the ones that were acknowledged by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Several big names did not hear their names called on Monday.

Beyoncé was widely expected to receive a Best Original Song nom for "Spirit" from The Lion King, but Queen Bey was left off the Oscar list. "Spirit" previously picked up nominations at the Critics' Choice Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, and the Grammy Awards.

Jennifer Lopez's comeback performance in Hustlers was met with critical acclaim. The Bronx-bred singer/dancer garnered numerous honors including Best Supporting Actress nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Satellite Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and Golden Globe Awards. Nonetheless, JLo will not be competing for an Oscar this year.

Nora "Awkwafina" Lum was on a lot of movie buffs' shortlist for a possible nomination at the Oscars. The Academy decided not to select Awkwafina for the Best Actress category even after she made history by winning the Golden Globe for The Farewell. The "Yellow Ranger" rapper also won Best Actress at the Gotham Awards and the Satellite Awards.

Other notable Oscar snubs include Robert De Niro (The Irishmen), Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name), Lupita Nyong'o (Us), Jamie Foxx (No Mercy), and Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems). The 92nd Academy Awards are scheduled to air February 9 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. To see the full list of nominees visit oscars.org.