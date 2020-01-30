AllHipHop
Beyoncé Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

RIP to the iconic sports figure.

(AllHipHop News) Queen Bey is the latest celebrity to honor the late Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. Beyoncé uploaded a photo of Kobe and Gigi to her Instagram page.

The caption for Beyoncé's IG picture reads, "I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens. You are deeply missed beloved Kobe." She also posted separate images of the two basketball players without a comment.

Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas, California. According to reports, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the FBI are investigating the accident.

Numerous music stars - such as Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Cardi B, Mariah Carey, and A$AP Rocky - have offered public condolences to the Bryant family. The Los Angeles Lakers organization also honored their fallen icon with a message posted to social media.

