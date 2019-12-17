AllHipHop
Login

Beyoncé & Pharrell Placed On Shortlist For Oscar Nominations

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Will Queen Bey or Skateboard P pick up a golden statue?

(AllHipHop News) Music superstars Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Pharrell Williams are in the running to earn Oscar nods. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a shortlist for some of this year's nominations.

Beyoncé's "Spirit" from The Lion King is among the final 15 selections for Best Original Song. Pharrell’s Black Godfather song "Letter to My Godfather" is also in contention in the category.

In 2014, Pharrell earned a Best Original Song nomination for "Happy" from Despicable Me 2. He lost to Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez's "Let It Go" from Frozen.

If Beyoncé is one of the official nominees for the 92nd annual Academy Awards, it will be the first time the songstress will compete for the honor. Lady Gaga picked up the Best Original Song trophy at the Oscar ceremony in February for "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG) SHORTLIST  

1
Comments
Rapper Boosie Robbed Of Jewelry In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUWhomever did this is lucky they robbed the new Boosie and not the old Boosie. New Boosie is just gonaa let it play out…
The Game Recalls Michael Jackson Asking Him To Squash His Beef With 50 Cent
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Carlie M. Dumas
Carlie M. DumasMichael Holman is given me an extraordinary chance to get this Rescues Package. I saw this bundle as unreasonably…
Tahiry Blasts 'Love & Hip Hop' For "Editing" Scene Involving Joe Budden
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
parly
parlyi so much love hiphops https://yeyelife.com/
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
111
Last Reply· by
KEQMAC
KEQMACyour saying they wasn’t older enough 2 consent but that wen tha parents should have stepped n but instead their mindset…
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
19
Last Reply· by
Jaybella
JaybellaYou cannot put card I b in Lil Kim and Foxy Brown category they are legends now they may not been hoes but card I is a…
EXCLUSIVE: Law Firm Demands 50 Cent Give Up His Hunt For Rick Ross Over Leaked Sex Tape
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
RichBX
RichBXcan't hate someone who knows how to work the system....
Chris Brown, Migos, DaBaby & More Join Vewtopia Music Festival Lineup
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Tank Clowns Charlamagne Tha God For Saying He Would Perform Oral Sex On 6ix9ine
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
realest
realestC dis say that
6ix9ine's Attack Victims Submit Impact Statements To Judge
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Yellowcard Continues $15 Million Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD Over "Lucid Dreams"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment