Beyoncé Releases "Already" Music Video From 'Black Is King' Film

A deluxe version of 'The Lion King: The Gift' is now available too.

(AllHipHop News) Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's new visual album premiered exclusively on Disney+ overnight. Black Is King quickly became Twitter's #1 trending topic on Friday morning.

The 85-minute musical spectacle was inspired by 2019's The Lion King. The Texas-raised singer/actress/filmmaker provided the voice of Nala in the photorealistic computer-animated remake.

Previously, Beyoncé released the movie's companion album, The Lion King: The Gift, which featured acts such as Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, and Childish Gambino. Music from the project is heavily used in Black Is King.

Plus, last night also saw the arrival of the deluxe version of The Lion King: The Gift. Beyoncé also posted the official "Already" music video, featuring Shatta Wale and Major Lazer, on YouTube and Instagram.

Beyoncé wrote on Instagram: