Beyoncé Releases New Teaser For 'Black Is King'

Watch the latest trailer from the singer/filmmaker.

(AllHipHop News) Queen Bey is ready to return with a new project. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's Black Is King visual album will begin streaming July 31 on Disney+.

The megastar entertainer posted a new teaser video for the film to her Instagram page. "Black Parade" serves as the soundtrack for the 90-second clip.

Black Is King is said to be inspired by the 2019 remake of The Lion King. Beyoncé provided the voice for Nala in the movie. She also curated The Lion King: The Gift album.

The Gift featured contributions by Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Burna Boy, and more. In September 2019, Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift documentary aired on ABC.