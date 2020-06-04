AllHipHop
Beyoncé Releases Statement Calling For People To Remain Aligned & Focused

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

All four officers involved in George Floyd's murder have been arrested.

(AllHipHop News) People around the world are protesting for justice for murdered American citizen George Floyd. The global movement that is taking to the streets is demanding governments implement police reform and the end of systemic racism won a small victory yesterday. 

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that charges against disgraced former police officer Derek Chauvin have been raised to second-degree murder. Chauvin killed Floyd by pressing his knee into the African-American man's neck for nearly 9 minutes even after Floyd was clearly unconscious.

There were three other cops at the scene of Floyd's death. Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane were each eventually charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Thousands of people still protested after Ellison revealed the new charges against the fired cops. Megastar musician Beyoncé issued a statement to her 147 million Instagram followers about continuing to put pressure on the powers that be. 

"The world came together for George Floyd. We know there is a long road ahead. Let's remain aligned and focused in our call for real justice," reads Bey's IG post. She previously uploaded a video demanding more charges be brought against all the cops involved in the death of Floyd.

