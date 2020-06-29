Beyoncé, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown & More Win 2020 BET Awards

The #BlackLivesMatter movement heavily influenced this year's show.

(AllHipHop News) The 2020 BET Awards aired last night. In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, presenters, performers, and winners took part in the ceremony remotely.

Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" featuring Blue Ivy, WizKid, and Saint Jhn triumphed in the BET HER Award category. Queen Bey also accepted the Humanitarian Award, with an introduction by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Megan Thee Stallion received the honor for Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Viewer's Choice Award ("Hot Girl Summer"). Roddy Ricch was named Best New Artist. Plus, his Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial won Album Of The Year.

Chris Brown won Best Male R & B/Pop Artist and Best Collaboration for "No Guidance" featuring Drake. DJ Khaled won Video Of The Year for "Higher" featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend.

Actress/comedian Amanda Seales served as host for the evening. The 2020 BET Awards aired on several ViacomCBS networks including making its national broadcast premiere on CBS.

Album Of The Year

Roddy Ricch - Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Best Female R & B/Pop Artist

Lizzo

Best Male R & B/Pop Artist

Chris Brown

Best Group

Migos

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown Featuring Drake - “No Guidance”

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

DaBaby

Video of the Year

DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle, John Legend - “Higher”

Video Director of the Year

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist

Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin - “Just for Me”

Best International Act

Burna Boy

Best New International Act

Sha Sha

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan

Young Stars Award

Marsai Martin

Best Movie

Queen & Slim

Sportswoman of the Year

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

LeBron James

2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign - “Hot Girl Summer”

BET Her Award

Beyonce Featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn - “Brown Skin Girl”