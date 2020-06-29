AllHipHop
Beyoncé, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown & More Win 2020 BET Awards

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The #BlackLivesMatter movement heavily influenced this year's show.

(AllHipHop News) The 2020 BET Awards aired last night. In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, presenters, performers, and winners took part in the ceremony remotely.

Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" featuring Blue Ivy, WizKid, and Saint Jhn triumphed in the BET HER Award category. Queen Bey also accepted the Humanitarian Award, with an introduction by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Megan Thee Stallion received the honor for Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Viewer's Choice Award ("Hot Girl Summer"). Roddy Ricch was named Best New Artist. Plus, his Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial won Album Of The Year.

Chris Brown won Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and Best Collaboration for "No Guidance" featuring Drake. DJ Khaled won Video Of The Year for "Higher" featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend. 

Actress/comedian Amanda Seales served as host for the evening. The 2020 BET Awards aired on several ViacomCBS networks including making its national broadcast premiere on CBS. 

Album Of The Year
Roddy Ricch - Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Lizzo

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Chris Brown

Best Group
Migos

Best Collaboration
Chris Brown Featuring Drake - “No Guidance”

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
DaBaby

Video of the Year
DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle, John Legend - “Higher”

Video Director of the Year
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist
Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Kirk Franklin - “Just for Me”

Best International Act
Burna Boy

Best New International Act
Sha Sha

Best Actress
Issa Rae

Best Actor
Michael B. Jordan

Young Stars Award
Marsai Martin

Best Movie
Queen & Slim

Sportswoman of the Year
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year
LeBron James

2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign - “Hot Girl Summer”

BET Her Award
Beyonce Featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn - “Brown Skin Girl”

