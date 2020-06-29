Beyoncé, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown & More Win 2020 BET Awards
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) The 2020 BET Awards aired last night. In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, presenters, performers, and winners took part in the ceremony remotely.
Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" featuring Blue Ivy, WizKid, and Saint Jhn triumphed in the BET HER Award category. Queen Bey also accepted the Humanitarian Award, with an introduction by former First Lady Michelle Obama.
Megan Thee Stallion received the honor for Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Viewer's Choice Award ("Hot Girl Summer"). Roddy Ricch was named Best New Artist. Plus, his Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial won Album Of The Year.
Chris Brown won Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and Best Collaboration for "No Guidance" featuring Drake. DJ Khaled won Video Of The Year for "Higher" featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend.
Actress/comedian Amanda Seales served as host for the evening. The 2020 BET Awards aired on several ViacomCBS networks including making its national broadcast premiere on CBS.
Album Of The Year
Roddy Ricch - Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Lizzo
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Chris Brown
Best Group
Migos
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown Featuring Drake - “No Guidance”
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
DaBaby
Video of the Year
DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle, John Legend - “Higher”
Video Director of the Year
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Best New Artist
Roddy Ricch
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Kirk Franklin - “Just for Me”
Best International Act
Burna Boy
Best New International Act
Sha Sha
Best Actress
Issa Rae
Best Actor
Michael B. Jordan
Young Stars Award
Marsai Martin
Best Movie
Queen & Slim
Sportswoman of the Year
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
LeBron James
2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign - “Hot Girl Summer”
BET Her Award
Beyonce Featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn - “Brown Skin Girl”